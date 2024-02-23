Trey Songz Gets Another Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dropped

Trey Songz secured another legal win this year, as Radar Online reports that an attorney filed to dismiss a sexual assault case against him. This follows a similar situation from less than a month ago, when a woman dropped her 2013 lawsuit against him for allegedly exposing her breast at a pool party. Moreover, back to this new dropped suit, the lawyer represented two anonymous women and filed to dismiss the complaint against the singer without prejudice. This means that they can file this complaint again at any time, and it's anyone's guess as to whether they're regrouping their case or if they will fully leave their efforts behind.

Furthermore, their claim is, or was, that Trey Songz committed sexual assault and battery against them in 2015. Allegedly, they fell asleep at a party at his house due to being drunk and they woke up to him on top of them, forcing himself on them while they slept. One of them claimed that she tried to fight back, but that the 39-year-old ignored her and continued to pursue relations. In addition, they claimed that he asked them to shower together, but angrily kicked them out of his house when they refused.

Trey Songz Dodges Another Sexual Assault Case

While these cases dropped in the legal sense, Trey Songz still deals with a lot of due skepticism, criticism, and call-outs online thanks to all these alleged cases. Most recently, Jacquees blasted him for all his accusations and supposed actions. "I want the world to know this b***h a** n***a Trey Songz is a b***h," he shared in a since-deleted social media post. "This n***a came in the club talking ‘bout r*pe. F**k you talking about r*pe for, b***h a** n***a? Then you come outside the club and swing on your little brother. You is a b***h."

In another video Jacquees published, he made a specific claim about everything the "Say Aah" artist is accused of being true, and mentioned how his religious values play a role in this condemnation. It's unclear what other pressing legal issues he could be dealing with right now. What's clear is that it will be very difficult for Trey Songz to shake his past off either way. For more news and the latest updates on him, check back in with HNHH.

