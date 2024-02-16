50 Cent Roasts Trey Songz For Scolding "Ungrateful" Woman Over $300

Trey Songz allegedly has a rocky history of dealing with women, and one of them recently unveiled some questionable text messages she claims to have received from the Virginia-born performer. In the messages, Trey Songz blasts the woman for having flipped him the bird after he showered her with his hard-earned cash. "I threw 300 bills directly at you," he begins, "You turned around and gave me the middle finger. You girls ungrateful as f*ck."

Unfortunately, he didn't stop there. "If I throw 300 for nothing imagine what I'll do otherwise," Trey Songz continued. "You not smart enough to think that way tho." According to him, he was hoping for a "thank you" instead of the woman's "entitled talk." It's unclear when or how the two of them crossed paths, but the texts suggest she works in some sort of nightclub setting, and that he expected more bang for his buck.

50 Cent Clowns Trey Songz Over Leaked Text Messages

Of course, the woman found the entire thing hilarious and proceeded to share screenshots of the wild conversation on social media. "What have you been drinking today," she responded to the series of angry texts, "You drunk?" She isn't the only one to find humor in Trey Songz's rant, however. 50 Cent recently weighed in on the debacle in an Instagram post, suggesting that he also thinks the singer's claims are ridiculous.

"LMAO 😆😆😆," he captioned screenshots of the messages. "Trey said you ungrateful I threw $300 dollars in your direction. 😂🤣😅LOL MY GOD IM OVER HERE CRYING. 😭 @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi TREY GONNA KILL HER!" What do you think of Trey Songz allegedly calling a woman out for being "ungrateful" that he threw $300 at her? What about 50 Cent's reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

