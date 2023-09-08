Trey Songz Trying To Get $10 Million Lawsuit Thrown Out

Trey Songz wants the statute of limitations to come through for him again.

Earlier this year, a woman filed a massive lawsuit against singer Trey Songz for allegedly sexually assaulting her. The event reportedly took place in a Connecticut casino in 2013 and she has some pretty strong evidence to support her claims. A friend of the accuser was recording a video at the time and has since shared it with TMZ. In the video the singer can be seen grabbing the accuser's bikini top and pulling it down, exposing her breasts. Court documents also claim that he chanted afterward to deliberately draw attention to it, though it's unclear if this is captured in the video.

The overwhelming evidence is probably why Trey Songz and his lawyers have taken a different legal defense than denial. According to HipHopDX, they're claiming that because the assault is alleged to have happened in 2013, that the suit is well past the typical statute of limitations of three years. If that sounds familiar it's because the singer has been in a very similar situation before. Last year he dealt with a rape case in civil court that was eventually thrown out because the statute of limitations had expired.

Trey Songz New Legal Defense

Earlier this year Trey Songz tried to get an entirely different court case thrown out due to allegations of bribery. They claimed that the defendant in that case had her legal team offer a witness money to deliberately paint Trey in a bad light. But the allegations went both ways. Trey's own legal team was also accused of offering money for specific testimony from witnesses.

Unsurprisingly, Trey Songz hasn't released much music recently. While he's appeared on a loose single here and there he hasn't dropped a new album since 2020. That album was called Back Home and featured guest spots from Summer Walker, Ty Dolla $ign, Swae Lee, and Davido. What do you think of the newest developments in one of several sexual assault lawsuits filed against Trey Songz? Let us know in the comment section below.

