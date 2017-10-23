case dropped
- MusicTrey Songz Gets Another Sexual Assault Lawsuit DroppedWhile the singer still deals with these accusations in the public eye, this is the second dropped lawsuit against him in about a month.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine Off The Hook In Houston Mall Assault Case: Report6ix9ine's in the clear on that one.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureStacey Dash Won't Be Charged After Arrest For Domestic AssaultStacey Dash is a free woman. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentTomi Lahren Blasts Jussie Smollett After Hate Crime Charges DroppedTomi Lahren speaks out about Jussie Smollett.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett: Chicago Mayor Calls Dropped Charges A "Whitewash Of Justice"Rahm Emanuel calls out Jussie Smollett and the prosecutors after the actor's charges are dropped.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentRussell Simmons Uses Support Of #MeToo In Defence To Get Rape Case DroppedRussell Simmons is still trying to defend himself against Jane Doe. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMac Miller's DUI Case Officially Dismissed: ReportThe legal formality brings some issues to light.By Zaynab
- MusicLil Scrappy Avoids Criminal Charges For Car Accident: ReportLil Scrappy won’t be facing prosecution over this weekend's accident.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJudge Rejects Flo Rida's Attempt To Get Child Support Case Dropped: ReportThe judge is not seeing Flo Rida's side.By Chantilly Post
- MusicBruno Mars Reportedly Settles One Of Three "Uptown Funk" LawsuitsOne down, two to go. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentTyrese Gibson Child Abuse Case DroppedTyrese Gibson is off the hook when it comes to the alleged physical abuse of his daughter. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMeek Mill's Airport Assault Case DroppedMeek's legal luck continues.By Milca P.