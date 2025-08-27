Diddy has been hit with plenty of lawsuits and allegations since for quite a while. He's still sitting on a lot of them too, but here and there, he catches a break. That's the case today as one from February has been dismissed.

This one involves a John Doe who alleged to be an aspiring singer. The man alleged he and Diddy had been building a work relationship steadily during the mid-2010s, particularly in 2015. However, he alleges that things took a horrific turn when he was a 23-year-old at the time.

He alleges that during an afterparty at a nightclub in Los Angeles, Diddy was close to offering him a contract with Bad Boy Records. Moreover, the John Doe also alleges that the disgraced mogul was going to have "studio time with Combs himself," as caught by USA Today.

But instead, after allegedly downing a drink that Diddy allegedly gave him, he passed out. Upon regaining consciousness, the incarcerated rapper was having "unwanted sexual contact" with him.

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 020 © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Images

Tony Buzbee, who filed this lawsuit, alleged that if his client resisted, he was going to thwart his career plans. The filing read, "The conduct described herein is shockingly typical of how defendant Sean Combs conducted himself for many years. Sean Combs believed he was above the law. He is not."

Conversely, the entrepreneur's team refuted these allegations. The plaintiff was seeking an unreported amount of damages for the alleged physical and emotional distress he acquired. However, the accuser won't be seeing any compensation as a New York judge is tossing his case out for waiting too long to file in the state.

Even though there was a law passed in 2019 that extended the statute of limitations in cases like these to 20 years, it was still too later. Prior to that, it used to only be five years, per TMZ.