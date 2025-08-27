Diddy Scores Another Legal Win As February Sexual Assault Case Gets Thrown Out

BY Zachary Horvath 344 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy was hit with this sexual battery lawsuit in February from a John Doe who alleged this incident took place in 2015.

Diddy has been hit with plenty of lawsuits and allegations since for quite a while. He's still sitting on a lot of them too, but here and there, he catches a break. That's the case today as one from February has been dismissed.

This one involves a John Doe who alleged to be an aspiring singer. The man alleged he and Diddy had been building a work relationship steadily during the mid-2010s, particularly in 2015. However, he alleges that things took a horrific turn when he was a 23-year-old at the time.

He alleges that during an afterparty at a nightclub in Los Angeles, Diddy was close to offering him a contract with Bad Boy Records. Moreover, the John Doe also alleges that the disgraced mogul was going to have "studio time with Combs himself," as caught by USA Today.

But instead, after allegedly downing a drink that Diddy allegedly gave him, he passed out. Upon regaining consciousness, the incarcerated rapper was having "unwanted sexual contact" with him.

Read More: Drake Tours, By The Numbers: A Complete Ranking Of Box Office Revenue

Diddy Sentencing Date
Syndication: Tallahassee
Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 020 © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Images

Tony Buzbee, who filed this lawsuit, alleged that if his client resisted, he was going to thwart his career plans. The filing read, "The conduct described herein is shockingly typical of how defendant Sean Combs conducted himself for many years. Sean Combs believed he was above the law. He is not."

Conversely, the entrepreneur's team refuted these allegations. The plaintiff was seeking an unreported amount of damages for the alleged physical and emotional distress he acquired. However, the accuser won't be seeing any compensation as a New York judge is tossing his case out for waiting too long to file in the state.

Even though there was a law passed in 2019 that extended the statute of limitations in cases like these to 20 years, it was still too later. Prior to that, it used to only be five years, per TMZ.

While this isn't going to affect Diddy's outcome, it's still a much-needed moral victory. He will be hearing his fate from his federal trial on October 3. He faces two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Experts predict he will receive less than the max of 20 years he could get.

Read More: Metro Boomin's 11 Most Iconic Beats Of The 2020s... So Far

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.3K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.9K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 73.0K
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Music Diddy Enters Therapy & Drug Programs While Awaiting Sentencing 4.0K
Comments 0