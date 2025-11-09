Lil Uzi Vert Accuser Allegedly Drops Roc Nation Harassment Lawsuit

This follows multiple other legal battles for both Lil Uzi Vert and Roc Nation, who were sued by Uzi's anonymous alleged former assistant.

Lil Uzi Vert has had a pretty quiet 2025 all things considered, but he and Roc Nation faced a shocking sexual harassment and hostile workplace lawsuit from Uzi's anonymous alleged former assistant. However, just hours after this news broke on the timeline, reports emerged that the Jane Doe already dropped her legal pursuit against them.

According to AllHipHop, court documents indicate the dismissal last week, 17 days after the original October 20 filing. But take this with a grain of salt. At press time, it's unclear what court documents outlets are referring to and fans have not been able to access an official ruling. Nevertheless, the publication reports that the court dismissed this suit with prejudice, meaning that Jane Doe cannot refile similar claims against Lil Uzi Vert and their affiliated companies.

Doe accused Roc Nation of ignoring her complaints about strenuous shifts, lack of overtime pay, and the Philly rapper's alleged sexual harassment. They allegedly sent the former assistant, who claims she worked for them from 2022 until 2025, various lewd and inappropriate messages. Uzi would allegedly become angry and verbally combative when she would reject these advances.

Lil Uzi Vert Roc Nation Lawsuit

In addition, this lawsuit claimed that Lil Uzi Vert's partner also employed Jane Doe after firing her assistant. JT and others involved allegedly did not pay her for the work she did.

We will see whether or not more information emerges about these court developments or if we get official confirmation on the case's status. The damage, though, already made itself clear on social media, with folks going wild with presumptions, condemnations, and assessments regarding these allegations. Take all of them with a grain of salt.

Sadly, this wouldn't be Lil Uzi Vert's only recent legal battle. Back in August, they received a lawsuit for allegedly orchestrating an attack on a bystander, and this followed multiple other allegations.

Still, it seems like nothing has come of these accusations yet, so we will see if a similar narrative plays out concerning this sexual harassment lawsuit. Whether or not it's still active – reportedly, it's not – pales in comparison to the social media uproar it's currently fueling.

