Lil Uzi Vert Sued For Allegedly Orchestrating Attack On A Bystander

Lil Uzi Vert is no stranger to rap-based beef, but some of their other alleged confrontations take on more of a serious tone. They recently received a lawsuit from a man named Vaughn Trotman who claims they orchestrated an attack on him in New York City in April of 2024.

Per AllHipHop, the civil New York lawsuit claims the alleged incident occurred after Trotman took a picture of the Philly star's car on Broadway near 27th Street. The plaintiff alleged that Uzi yelled a racial slur and told their security to "get that man in the blue." "[Uzi] then emerged from [their] vehicle and descended upon [Vaughn] as well while [Vaughn] was being choked, kicked, and punched," Trotman's attorney Jack Berry, Esq. alleged.

Sadly, these are not Lil Uzi Vert's only allegations of violence as of late. Another man sued them a second time for an alleged Manhattan assault in 2023. However, that case is on shaky ground, as a judge found no evidence proving the artist had anything to do with an attack. We will see how this one turns out.

Lil Uzi Vert Lawsuit

Lil Uzi Vert performs during G-Eazy's The Endless Summer Tour at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix on Friday, August 3, 2018. (Ralph Freso/ Special for azcentral / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

As for Vaughn Trotman's lawsuit, his filing claims that Uzi participated in the alleged attack and insulted him as their team continued to attack him. He alleged serious physical harm requiring surgery, emotional trauma, and lost income as a result of the alleged incident. After the alleged attack, a former City Girl's boo allegedly acknowledged that they damaged Trotman's phone and threw money at passerby.

"[Lil Uzi] unrolled [their] window, acknowledged that [they] broke [Vaughn’s] phone, and then, to add insult to literal injury, threw a handful of hundred-dollar bills into the crowd while calling [Vaughn] an expletive," Trotman's lawyer alleged. "[Lil Uzi] drove away from the scene of the attack."

The lawsuit names Uzi, their company Uzivert LLC, and various unidentified colleagues as codefendants in the battery, negligence, and assault case. Trotman's legal team claims their client lives in fear, whereas Lil Uzi Vert's legal team hasn't publicly addressed these allegations at press time. We will see if any court updates or other developments shed more light.