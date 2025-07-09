Lil Uzi Vert Sued A Second Time For Alleged Assault

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Lil Uzi Vert attends Lil Uzi Vert Hosts Pink Prom at Irving Plaza on June 27, 2023 in New York City.
Lil Uzi Vert was recently sued again after his entourage allegedly assaulted a Queens man for looking at his car in June 2023.

For a second time, Queens resident Abdullah Ali is taking Uzi to court over an alleged assault committed by Uzi and their entourage.

Ali was walking on Park Avenue in Manhattan on June 27, 2023, and noticed a trailer labeled the Money Team, the name of the brand of boxer Floyd Mayweather. Inside the trailer was a white Rolls-Royce. Ali photographed the car when, the suit says, a “verbal exchange” that became “harmful and offensive” ensued between him and Uzi's associates.

That’s when Ali was allegedly “taken to the ground” by Uzi and up to 10 other associates, the suit says. The alleged assailants punched and kicked Ali, the complaint says. The assault left Ali with a shoulder injury that required surgery and lost teeth, said Corey Morgenstern, an attorney representing Ali. Police arrived at the scene of the incident shortly after, but did not arrest anyone.

Abdullah sued Uzi and Mayweather in New York last year, alleging that the rapper’s employees assaulted him. The New York lawsuit did not accuse Uzi of taking part in the assault. In June, a federal judge officially dismissed Uzi from the case. At the time, he said that a New York court would not be the right jurisdiction.

“It is undisputed that Woods was present in New York on the night of the altercation, but there is no indication their presence caused, contributed to, or was at all related to the attack,” U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton wrote in his opinion.

Lil Uzi Vert Lawsuit
Lil Uzi Vert In Concert - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 06: Lil Uzi Vert performs in concert during his "Pink Tape" tour at Coca-Cola Roxy on November 06, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The new Philadelphia lawsuit addresses issues from the New York filing. Morgenstern said that Uzi was present at the time of the alleged assault. However, he also said that Ali is not sure who threw each punch because multiple people were involved.

Joanna Menillo, an attorney representing Uzi, said in a statement that she expects a judge to also dismiss this complaint. “This case has been frivolous from the start with absolutely no evidence of any involvement by Uzi or Uzivert in this alleged assault,” Menillo said.

Judge Stanton's previous dismissal of Lil Uzi Vert from the complaint came down to there not being any physical evidence that Uzi was at the scene. Uzi was in the city at the time. However, they were attending the Pink Prom event, which celebrated the release of Uzi's then-new album, The Pink Tape. "It is difficult to see how Ali could credibly allege his attack arose from the event,” Stanton previously wrote.

