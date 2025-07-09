Young Thug Claps Back At DJ Akademiks' Snitching Criticisms

Entertainment: 61st Annual Grammy Awards
February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; YOung Thug performs with Camila Cabello during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK
Young Thug is going to be dropping a new album soon, although DJ Akademiks has some criticism for the artist.

Young Thug beat his YSL Rico case months ago, and now, he is preparing his first comeback album. UY SCUTI does not have a release date, although we should be getting it very soon. Having said that, Thugger has been going viral as of late thanks to his comments about snitches.

"If u a rapper and u a rat, u gotta just go gospel twin," the artist tweeted on Monday. Of course, many fans immediately took this as a shot at Gunna. While some certainly agreed with the sentiment, others were not so enthusiastic about it.

For instance, DJ Akademiks leveled a response to Young Thug on social media. "Somebody gotta tell Young Thug that he's the last rapper on earth who cares who SNITCHING," Akademiks wrote. "Lowkey half these n***** telling and the ones telling make the best music. Fans don't give af."

Young Thug saw these comments and made it a point to respond. "That's actually crazy but true, except the making the best music part," he wrote.

Young Thug YSL Case

At the end of the day, it is easy to see why Thugger would have such strong feelings towards snitching. The YSL Rico case could have put him in prison for the rest of his life. However, the prosecution had a messy case, and he was able to get away with 15 years of probation.

During the trial, there were all sorts of rumors about Gunna's role in all of this and whether or not he would be Thug's downfall. In the end, the Gunna snitching allegations are just that, allegations. No one truly knows exactly what went down there.

Having said that, fans are very excited about Thug's return to music. His new album promises to boast a star-studded cast, and we're sure the artist is just excited to show people what he's capable of. Rap fans have been wanting this project for years.

