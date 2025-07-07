Rich Homie Quan's father, Corey Lamar, recently reflected on the beef between his late son and his longtime collaborator, Young Thug. While they worked together on a number of popular songs in the 2010s, including "Lifestyle," they eventually had a falling out. Lamar spoke about the two rappers' relationship during an appearance on the It’s Up There podcast.

Lamar began by describing his son's death as one of the "darkest" moments in his life. From there, he reflected on the private nature of his funeral ceremony, explaining how he wasn't interested in people from the music industry attending, but did want the rapper's fans to be able to pay their respects.

Moving on to the falling out with Young Thug, Lamar admitted: "It affected Quan a lot. I can only speak on Quan. Quan wouldn't talk to me about it, but I know my son. It had a profound effect on his everyday life. I know it did."

Read More: Young Thug Finally Addresses Rich Homie Quan Relationship And How They Grew Apart

Why Did Young Thug Have Beef With Rich Homie Quan?

While Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan never oriignally gave a reasoning for their falling out after their time together for Rich Gang, Thug recently spoke about it during an interview with GQ in April. "I think we just grew and became our own bosses and men," Thug explained. "And then we just didn’t want to keep doing the Rich Gang albums. We were getting bigger, so it’s like, I wanted to do my own s**t. […] I think he did, I was okay with it, because I feel like I love music, but I don’t care about songs."

He continued: "I’ll have a number one hit record, song, and I’ll put you on it. I don’t care. It’s just like, so what? Whoever goes to the top with you goes to the top. I don’t care. I never was the guy that cared about that type of stuff. So I would’ve been okay with just, like, keep doing it. We still was dropping our own music at the same time while doing that, so it’s just like, it really was bigger. But I guess everybody couldn’t see that. So people just do things. Make mistakes."