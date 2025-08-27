Young Thug is facing tons of backlash on social media, Wednesday, as fans have been recirculating allegedly leaked audio of a two-hour interrogation in which he appears to name-drop Peewee Roscoe. It's unclear exactly what Thug is referring to in the viral clip, and Thug has yet to comment on the situation publicly. Roscoe was previously accused of allegedly shooting up Lil Wayne's tour bus in 2015.
According to the ThuggerDaily, the audio originally surfaced almost two years ago. The account also pointed out that DJ Akademiks reshared the video at the time. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) have been having a field day with the drama. Many have brought up Thug's ongoing beef with Gunna. "Young thug ratted and he went so hard on gunna despite him not doing anything against him," one user wrote. Another added: "So he ain’t mad at gunna no more. He can’t be after this."
Others have been sharing a statement Thug posted back in July. It reads: "If u a rapper and u a rat, u gotta just go gospel twin." While he's rarely mentioned Gunna directly by name, he's seemingly referenced him on several occasions over the last year.
Young Thug & Gunna Feud
The drama began back in December 2022. At the time, Gunna was released from jail after taking an Alford plea in the YSL RICO case. Despite the rumors, he clarified that the deal did not come as a result of snitching on his YSL associates.
"While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way. I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL," Gunna said in a statement at the time.