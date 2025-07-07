Young Thug Calls Out Snitching Rappers Amid Gunna Tensions

Young Thug is busy ahead of his new album UY SCUTI, but old wounds relating to Gunna and the YSL RICO trial continue to sting. His recent Twitter comments about snitching rappers, caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, led many folks to bring up that debate again despite years of unconfirmed speculation.

"If u a rapper and u a rat, u gotta just go gospel twin," Thugger tweeted. Many replies in the comments section under the IG post below interpreted this as Wunna shade. Some were sympathetic, but others did not give Thug grace. "He’s obsessed with this man!" one fan wrote, with another adding, "Lol meanwhile Gunna living his best life."

Of course, there's no explicit link tying this comment into the Drip Or Drown artist's Alford plea, but the context is impossible to ignore. Amid new album hype for Gunna as well, we will see if these artists ever speak on this speculation more directly.

This duo was once one of the best in mainstream hip-hop and an iconic part of the late 2010s and early 2020s. While it seems like they won't link up again, their individual careers will hopefully hold many more highlights for them.

Young Thug Gunna Beef

As for how Young Thug and Gunna have characterized the beef, there's not a whole lot to work with. Thugger basically dodged the question and feigned ignorance during an interview, albeit before and after some shady social media comments. Wunna, on the other hand, publicly showed support to Thug even after his plea deal and rumors of a feud. So he hasn't really given fans reason to believe things are tense.

Young Thug's social media shade towards Gunna, though, did give fans that reason. Then again, this was a very quick tweet-and-delete, so we're not keeping the possibility of a hack out of the question.