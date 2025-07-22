JT Confirms She & Lil Uzi Vert Are "Definitely" Getting Married

JT says she believes she and Lil Uzi Vert will "definitely" be getting married at some point in the future. Speaking with Cosmopolitan for a new interview, she shared some insight into their relationship and her hopes for their wedding ceremony. She and Uzi have been dating since 2019.

“I’m not married yet, but we definitely are going to marry each other. That’s my best friend,” she said. “That’s my dog. Uzi is such a cool person. We’ve been together since 2019, so we’ve been growing together. We just look at each other and are like, ‘Damn, we really cool, we really know each other. We really can exist and still like each other.’ It’s beyond love. He be wanting me to come hang with him. I’m like, ‘Boy, we live together — why do you want me to come to the studio and hang with you?'”

JT & Lil Uzi Vert's Relationship

From there, JT explained that she doesn't want the public to know about their engagement after Uzi eventually proposes. “I kind of don’t want it to be on Instagram after, I don’t want my engagement to be announced on The Shade Room, I don’t want that energy. Oh my God, I would die,” she said. “This is not for y’all. I want it to be how Beyoncé did it, with a little video of it and the people see it years later. Let’s keep some things to ourselves.”

As for her ideal wedding ceremony, she described it as "very elegant." “It cannot be ghetto,” she said, “It cannot be nobody with no ugly outfits. It can’t be nobody standing in the way with too many phones, It needs to be very elegant. I need to have soft glam, short nails. … It don’t have to be as big as my wedding is going to be, but it needs to be aesthetically pleasing.”