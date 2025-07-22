JT Confirms She & Lil Uzi Vert Are "Definitely" Getting Married

BY Cole Blake 12 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: (L-R) Lil Uzi Vert and JT of City Girls attend the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images,,)
JT also discussed how she wants Lil Uzi Vert to propose to her and her plans for a dream wedding ceremony.

JT says she believes she and Lil Uzi Vert will "definitely" be getting married at some point in the future. Speaking with Cosmopolitan for a new interview, she shared some insight into their relationship and her hopes for their wedding ceremony. She and Uzi have been dating since 2019.

“I’m not married yet, but we definitely are going to marry each other. That’s my best friend,” she said. “That’s my dog. Uzi is such a cool person. We’ve been together since 2019, so we’ve been growing together. We just look at each other and are like, ‘Damn, we really cool, we really know each other. We really can exist and still like each other.’ It’s beyond love. He be wanting me to come hang with him. I’m like, ‘Boy, we live together — why do you want me to come to the studio and hang with you?'”

Read More: JT & Lil Uzi Vert Ignore Cheating Allegations With Boo'd Up Photos

JT & Lil Uzi Vert's Relationship

From there, JT explained that she doesn't want the public to know about their engagement after Uzi eventually proposes. “I kind of don’t want it to be on Instagram after, I don’t want my engagement to be announced on The Shade Room, I don’t want that energy. Oh my God, I would die,” she said. “This is not for y’all. I want it to be how Beyoncé did it, with a little video of it and the people see it years later. Let’s keep some things to ourselves.”

As for her ideal wedding ceremony, she described it as "very elegant." “It cannot be ghetto,” she said, “It cannot be nobody with no ugly outfits. It can’t be nobody standing in the way with too many phones, It needs to be very elegant. I need to have soft glam, short nails. … It don’t have to be as big as my wedding is going to be, but it needs to be aesthetically pleasing.”

Elsewhere in her interview with Cosmopolitan, JT discussed her work as a solo artist apart from City Girls, dreaming of winning a Grammy Award, and much more.

Read More: JT Defends Lil Uzi Vert From "Miserable" Criticism Of Their New Haircut

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Jay-Z's 40/40 Club Celebrates 18th Anniversary Music JT's Fans Claim She Disrespected Lil Uzi Vert On National Boyfriend's Day 2.1K
Lil Uzi Vert Hosts Pink Prom Relationships JT Reveals How Lil Uzi Vert Has Influenced Her Style 1.7K
GettyImages-1405337343 Relationships JT Boasts About Romance With Lil Uzi Vert: "He's So Inspiring" 1.8K
2022 ONE MusicFest Music JT Puts Fan On Blast For Calling Lil Uzi Vert Gay 1.7K
Comments 0