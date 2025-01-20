JT & Lil Uzi Vert Ignore Cheating Allegations With Boo'd Up Photos

JT and Lil Uzi Vert aren't allowing the recent cheating allegations to affect their love. They were seen booed up this weekend. Photos and videos of the cozy couple surfaced on social media to debunk trouble in their paradise. Lil Uzi Vert was accused of being with Latin recording artist Menor Queen. Uzi has been in a four-year relationship with JT.

Lil Uzi's cheating allegations began with Tia Kemp advising JT to confront her boyfriend. Kemp says Uzi has allegedly been with Menor Queen. During her livestream, the outspoken host of The Aunt-Tea Podcast didn’t hold back. She continued: “You know we don’t play that where we’re from. You’re making your own money now—you can’t let these men play you like that. It’s 2025, we’re not tolerating that.”

Read more: Tia Kemp Accuses Lil Uzi Vert Of Cheating On JT

JT & Lil Uzi Vert Dismiss Allegations With Cozy Photos

Confirmed their relationship in 2021, JT and Uzi have shared a high-profile, on-again, off-again relationship that has captured significant attention in the world of hip-hop. Their bond, filled with public declarations of love, playful banter, and occasional controversies, has made them one of the most talked-about couples in the industry. Through all the drama and attention, JT and Lil Uzi Vert seem to prioritize each other in a way that resonates with their fans, showcasing a mix of love, resilience, and individuality. The couple has not commented on Tia Kemp's advice, Menor Queen, or allegations. Kemp has not elaborated on the matter as well.

Kemp’s latest remarks are just the tip of the iceberg regarding her penchant for drama. Last month, she found herself in a fiery feud with Tokyo Toni, Blac Chyna’s mother, over issues related to The Aunt-Tea Podcast. Kemp accused Tokyo of unprofessional behavior during filming, claiming she sexualized guests and disparaged her daughter Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna. Tokyo quickly retaliated with a scathing message, even hinting at physical confrontation.