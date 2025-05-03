Lil Uzi Vert has been quiet since "Eternal Atake 2," but they might be coming back this year with another sequel project.

Speaking of which, we have yet to hear too much else on the health status of Lil Uzi Vert. On Monday, April 21, TMZ obtained an eyewitness report that a "sick person" was being rushed to a hospital in New York City. Their girlfriend and fellow rapper JT was by his side throughout the scary ordeal. A day later, Kanye West and his close friend Digital Nas got word that they were doing "okay" with dehydration being a possible reason for their visit to the hospital. Nothing has really been reported since.

If you hold this tape in high regard like we do, then you may be just as excited as us with this recent bombshell. Per Kurrco, a fan had a mini back-and-forth conversation with longtime Lil Uzi Vert producer, Don Cannon. He's of course responsible for countless hits such as "Money Longer," "The Way Life Goes," Ps & Qs," and more.

Lil Uzi Vert is in the worst state they have ever been in musically speaking. Their last two solo efforts, Pink Tape and Eternal Atake 2, were scant when it came to lasting highlights. The 2020's haven't been entirely terrible for the Philadelphia rapper though either. Pluto x Baby Pluto with Future and Eternal Atake were solid enough, especially the latter.

