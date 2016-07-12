The Perfect Luv Tape
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's "The Perfect LUV Tape" Certified GoldLil Uzi Vert's 2016 tape "The Perfect LUV Tape" has just been certified gold.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosLil Uzi Vert "Do What I Want" VideoWatch Lil Uzi Vert's new visuals for "Do What I Want.'By Rose Lilah
- MusicDJ Drama And Don Cannon Say Lil Uzi Vert Is Only Signed Their LabelLil Uzi Vert is only signed with Generation Now, according to DJ Drama's and Don Cannon's tweets.By hnhh
- ReviewsLil Uzi Vert's "The Perfect Luv Tape" (Review)Lil Uzi Vert's mixtape formula runs a little dry on "The Perfect Luv Tape," but his future's still undeniably bright.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsDo What I WantCheck out one of the highlights from Lil Uzi Vert's new mixtape.By Rose Lilah
- NewsThe Perfect Luv TapeLil Uzi Vert drops his second project of the year: "The Perfect Luv Tape." Download here. By Angus Walker
- NewsSeven MillionMore magic from Lil Uzi Vert & Future: "Seven Million." By Angus Walker
- NewsStream Lil Uzi Vert's "The Perfect Luv Tape," Featuring Future & MoreLil Uzi Vert celebrates his 22nd birthday by dropping "The Perfect Luv Tape." Stream the whole thing here. By Angus Walker
- NewsLil Uzi Vert Shares "The Perfect Luv Tape" TracklistOn his 22nd birthday, Lil Uzi Vert shares the tracklist for "The Perfect Luv Tape." Features come from Offset, Playboi Carti, and Future. By Angus Walker
- NewsLil Uzi Vert Shares "The Perfect Luv Tape" ArtworkLil Uzi Vert is about to drop his second mixtape of the year. Check out the newly unveiled artwork to "The Perfect Luv Tape" below. By Angus Walker
- MixtapesLil Uzi Vert Announces "The Perfect Luv Tape"New Lil Uzi Vert mixtape on the way. By Danny Schwartz