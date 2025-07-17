Lil Uzi Vert Seemingly Disses Nine Vicious On Instagram Live And Throws Up YSL After

Lil Uzi Vert had some choice words for an unnamed rapper, and fans think they may have sneak dissed Nine Vicious in their remarks.

In a recent Instagram Live stream, Lil Uzi Vert took aim at some of their detractors. In front of over 25 thousand viewers, Uzi had some choice words for an unnamed target.

“Y’all talking ‘bout ‘I fell off too.’ Y’all lil’ ass boys, stop playing with me,” he said. “Stop f***ing playing with me, n***a,” he continued. After that comment, they flipped the camera to throw up the YSL hand sign. That move led fans to speculate about who he’s talking to, with many pointing to Nine Vicious, as he recently made some remarks about Uzi.

The incident on Instagram Live led to a response from Nine Vicious, where he said that Lil Uzi Vert was “forever family.” It also led to Young Thug issuing a tweet requesting that the two of them call him so that they can attempt to squash whatever beef is bubbling up between them.

Lil Uzi Vert Nine Vicious Beef

Fans told Uzi to not give Nine Vicious any attention, while others said that if it came down to diss tracks, Uzi would have him beat. Some fans took it as an opportunity to “instigate,” hoping that the perceived disrespect from Nine Vicious leads to Uzi making music on par with some of his best material in years past.

The beef between these two feels a bit out of the blue. Uzi does not tend to have many feuds with his peers. Although, some fans will probably remember the altercation between them and Rich The Kid in 2018. That was enough for Uzi’s fellow hip-hop peers to steer clear of them in that regard, as they do not back down from a fight. It is unlikely that this war of words will come to blows. Young Thug will likely continue to work to put an end to things before it gets too out of hand.

