Lil Uzi Vert Claps Back At Nine Vicious On New Song, "Relevant"

Lil Uzi Vert has taken aim at Nine Vicious with their new song, "Relevant," after the rapper allegedly suggested that they "fell off," earlier this year. Proclaiming his relevance, Uzi raps on their latest track: "I know when it's hate, I'm one with the Earth, I know all the elements / He thought he ate, my gun not a 9, it's not not a lil' elephant / I took off the hood just so it could breathe, my car is a hellaphant / How you say I'm irrelevant when I'm the reason these n****s is relevant?"

Uzi dropped the song within hours of another release by the name, "Chanel Boy." Both songs come after they inked a deal with ROC Nation Distribution, which allows them to conitnue operating independently while also maintaining ownership of their masters.

“UZI is a global icon and a dynamic force in the music industry, so we’re thrilled to work together with them in this new capacity.” ROC Nation Distribution President Krystian Santini said in a statement caught by Complex. “Our partnership is centered around empowering UZI to continue building their legacy, with full creative control and the resources to take their artistry to new heights.”

Why Are Lil Uzi Vert & Nine Vicious Beefing?

Lil Uzi Vert and Nine Vicious have been at odds for several months. In response to Vicious allegedly claiming they "fell off," Uzi ranted on social media. “Y’all talking ‘bout ‘I fell off too.’ Y’all lil’ ass boys, stop playing with me,” Uzi said at the time. “Stop f***ing playing with me, n***a." They also turned around the camera and threw up the YSL hand sign.

The release of "Relevant" and "Chanel Boy" comes just over a year after Uzi put out their latest album, Eternal Atake 2. They put out that project through Generation Now and Atlantic Records. It debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 chart, moving 59,000 album-equivalent units. Big Time Rush provided the only guest feature on the tracklist.