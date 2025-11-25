Relevant - Song by Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert is now with the Roc Nation Distribution Service as he embarks on the independent phase of his career. Yesterday, Uzi unleashed a new song called "Chanel Boy," which was well-received by fans. Just a few hours later, Uzi came through with another new track, this time called "Relevant." As you will hear, this song has the vintage Uzi sound that fans know and love. It feels as though the artist is getting away from the sound that made The Pink Tape and Eternal Atake 2 so polarizing. Overall, the song is dope, and if you are an Uzi fan, you are probably very excited about this unexpected renaissance.
Release Date: November 24, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Relevant
Chanel drug out the Addy
I swear I could swag way harder
I might pull off right there in the Charger
But my car, it do not take a charger
Shit, they gave me a hell of a offer