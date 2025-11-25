Relevant - Song by Lil Uzi Vert

BY Alexander Cole 115 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lil-uzi-vert-relevant lil-uzi-vert-relevant
Lil Uzi Vert dropped "Chanel Boy" on Monday, but just a few hours later, he dropped off another song, "Relevant."

Lil Uzi Vert is now with the Roc Nation Distribution Service as he embarks on the independent phase of his career. Yesterday, Uzi unleashed a new song called "Chanel Boy," which was well-received by fans. Just a few hours later, Uzi came through with another new track, this time called "Relevant." As you will hear, this song has the vintage Uzi sound that fans know and love. It feels as though the artist is getting away from the sound that made The Pink Tape and Eternal Atake 2 so polarizing. Overall, the song is dope, and if you are an Uzi fan, you are probably very excited about this unexpected renaissance.

Release Date: November 24, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Relevant

Chanel drug out the Addy
I swear I could swag way harder
I might pull off right there in the Charger
But my car, it do not take a charger
Shit, they gave me a hell of a offer

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images Original Content Lil Uzi Vert's "The Pink Tape": Everything We Know 16.5K
2023 The Roots Picnic Music Lil Uzi Vert Says "The Pink Tape" Is Just "Weeks Away" 860
Jay-Z's 40/40 Club Celebrates 18th Anniversary Music Lil Uzi Vert Recorded Nearly 700 Songs For "Pink Tape," Don Cannon Reveals 1015
2023 The Roots Picnic Music Lil Uzi Vert Says "The Pink Tape" Is Dropping Later This Month 1.7K
Comments 0