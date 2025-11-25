Relevant - Song by Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert dropped "Chanel Boy" on Monday, but just a few hours later, he dropped off another song, "Relevant."

Lil Uzi Vert is now with the Roc Nation Distribution Service as he embarks on the independent phase of his career. Yesterday, Uzi unleashed a new song called "Chanel Boy," which was well-received by fans. Just a few hours later, Uzi came through with another new track, this time called "Relevant." As you will hear, this song has the vintage Uzi sound that fans know and love. It feels as though the artist is getting away from the sound that made The Pink Tape and Eternal Atake 2 so polarizing. Overall, the song is dope, and if you are an Uzi fan, you are probably very excited about this unexpected renaissance.

