Lil Uzi Vert Hints At Having Even More Music Coming

Lil Uzi Vert celebrated learning that their new single, "Chanel Boy," reached one million views on YouTube by teasing even more music. Sharing a screenshot of the accomplishment on their Instagram Story, Wednesday, Uzi wrote: "Might as well keep going. I feel really good but I luv y'all. I'm so happy 1M thank y'all so much. Gotta give thanks 2 the cor(e)."

When Kurrco shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), fans celebrated in the replies. "This the Uzi era by default , no asap dropping , no Frank , no Kanye he taking this opportunity," one user wrote. Others were more negative, such as one remarked: "Bro getting happy about 1 million views when he used to get 10 million he knows he’s washed."

Lil Uzi Vert Roc Nation Deal

In addition to "Chanel Boy," Uzi also dropped another single titled "Relevant." Both songs come after they inked a deal with ROC Nation Distribution. “UZI is a global icon and a dynamic force in the music industry, so we’re thrilled to work together with them in this new capacity.” ROC Nation Distribution President Krystian Santini said in a statement caught by Complex. “Our partnership is centered around empowering UZI to continue building their legacy, with full creative control and the resources to take their artistry to new heights.” The deal allows Uzi to continue operating independently while also maintaining ownership of their masters.