Lil Uzi Vert Hints At Having Even More Music Coming

Apr 14, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; American hip hop recording artist Lil uzi Vert during the third quarter in game one of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Lil Uzi Vert just released two singles titled "Chanel Boy" and "Relevant," but already might have more music on the way.

Lil Uzi Vert celebrated learning that their new single, "Chanel Boy," reached one million views on YouTube by teasing even more music. Sharing a screenshot of the accomplishment on their Instagram Story, Wednesday, Uzi wrote: "Might as well keep going. I feel really good but I luv y'all. I'm so happy 1M thank y'all so much. Gotta give thanks 2 the cor(e)."

When Kurrco shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), fans celebrated in the replies. "This the Uzi era by default , no asap dropping , no Frank , no Kanye he taking this opportunity," one user wrote. Others were more negative, such as one remarked: "Bro getting happy about 1 million views when he used to get 10 million he knows he’s washed."

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Claps Back At Nine Vicious On New Song, "Relevant"

Lil Uzi Vert Roc Nation Deal

In addition to "Chanel Boy," Uzi also dropped another single titled "Relevant." Both songs come after they inked a deal with ROC Nation Distribution. “UZI is a global icon and a dynamic force in the music industry, so we’re thrilled to work together with them in this new capacity.” ROC Nation Distribution President Krystian Santini said in a statement caught by Complex. “Our partnership is centered around empowering UZI to continue building their legacy, with full creative control and the resources to take their artistry to new heights.” The deal allows Uzi to continue operating independently while also maintaining ownership of their masters.

On "Relevant," Uzi fired back at Nine Vicious for recently claiming that he "fell off." In doing so, he rapped: 'I know when it's hate, I'm one with the Earth, I know all the elements / He thought he ate, my gun not a 9, it's not not a lil' elephant / I took off the hood just so it could breathe, my car is a hellaphant / How you say I'm irrelevant when I'm the reason these n****s is relevant?" They haven't shared any further information about when fans can expect more releases.

Read More: Wale Calls Out Ebro For Past Criticism Of Lil Uzi Vert's Career

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
