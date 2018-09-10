relevant
- MusicBoosie Badazz Suggests Jay-Z Isn't Musically RelevantHip Hop surely has a lot to say about this. Boosie suggests people respect Hov's hustle more than his music these days.By Erika Marie
- SportsKevin Durant Engages In War Of Words With Fans Over Nets RelevancyKD had time last night.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAre Kanye West's Yeezys Still Relevant?The Yeezy brand has been put into question as of late.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKhabib’s Manager Shuts Down 50 Cent’s Bellator Offer: "You Just Want To Be Relevant"Khabib's manager jumps in 50's comments saying he's trying to be "relevant."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicIs Lindsay Lohan Trying To Make Moves On Tyga?Lindsay Lohan's clearly a fan of Tyga's latest release. By Chantilly Post