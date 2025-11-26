News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
chanel boy
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Lil Uzi Vert Hints At Having Even More Music Coming
Lil Uzi Vert just released two singles titled "Chanel Boy" and "Relevant," but already might have more music on the way.
By
Cole Blake
November 26, 2025