Lil Uzi Vert Hypes Fans Up With Wavy New Song Snippet

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 119 Views
Lil Uzi Vert New Song Snippet Hip Hop News
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Recording artist Lil Uzi Vert (left) with Blue Ivy on the sideline before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Lil Uzi Vert is thinking about what project to drop next, and it looks to be a sequel to one of their most beloved records.

Lil Uzi Vert may be dealing with some troublesome legal worries these days, but nothing that's slowed down their time in the studio. As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, a new video surfaced which shows the Philly star cooking up a sweet new song and giving fans a taste.

Also, Lil Uzi spends a lot of time skateboarding around the area and wanting to get an ollie in the track's recording. As far as the actual sound of the cut, it's reminiscent of some early Uzi vibes with the flow and vocal delivery. However, in contrast to previous material, this instrumental doesn't have much of a melodic center beyond the intro. Instead, they take up that space on their own.

But fans know that callbacks and attempts to recapture that mid-2010s magic have not only been very frequent for Lil Uzi Vert's career moves in recent years, but also not consistently successful. That's in both commercial and critical terms. Nevertheless, new material can be as innovative or as retrospective as it wants to be, as long as it meets a quality standard for fans.

Lil Uzi Vert Beef

In that regard, the 2016 XXL Freshman still has gems within even their most divisive releases, so fans still have trust. We'll see whether or not this manifests a 2025 full-length or more loosies on the way. In any case, new Uzi bangers are always welcome in the rotation.

But Lil Uzi Vert's supposed beef with other MCs might occupy their mind more these days. While a Nine Vicious conflict only has speculative interpretations to back it up, it's still curious given Uzi's Young Thug collaborations. Still, we doubt this would manifest into any significant back-and-forth on wax. So whatever they drop next, don't expect a diss track to be on that list.

Meanwhile, amid Lil Uzi Vert's more important real-life updates, we just hope they continue to find that spark and express their craft. We might not love it on impact, but this snippet could become something great with more care and effort. If not for the hit-making potential, then for the drive of betterment.

