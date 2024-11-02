Lil Uzi Vert Teases Dropping Music More Frequently

Lil Uzi Vert says they're "on go."

Lil Uzi Vert says that they have more new music on the way, following the release of their latest album, Eternal Atake 2, on Friday. Speaking about the project with Rolling Stone, Uzi confirmed that they're "on go" with plans for more frequent releases. “Yeah. I’m on go. I’m not even lying," Uzi told the outlet. "They thought I was lying a few minutes ago. Now the tape is coming, everybody’s like, 'You weren’t lying.' They swore I was lying. They were cursing me out.”

When Rolling Stone countered with the long wait fans had to endure for 2020's Eternal Atake, Uzi explained: “That was different. That was different. I didn’t have a point to prove. Eternal Atake One, it makes so much sense, bro. It’s so crazy how it followed along. Eternal Atake One was the introduction of me going to a new realm. I went to a new realm, and everything was amazing. It was crazy. It was nice. Then I realized, 'Wait, it’s too nice.' And I had to make myself uncomfortable real quick to realize what I used to realize before I was rich. And when I realized it, I was like, 'Okay, back to square one musically.' Not bank account, but musically. So, back to square one musically with what you’ve got going on. Sounds like some sh*t.”

Lil Uzi Vert Performs On G-Eazy's "The Endless Summer Tour"

Lil Uzi Vert performs during G-Eazy's The Endless Summer Tour at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix on Aug. 3, 2018. © Ralph Freso/Special for azcentral via Imagn Images

Uzi dropped Eternal Atake 2 on Friday and has been receiving mixed responses from fans. The project contains only one guest appearance with Big Time Rush collaborating on "The Rush" and encompasses 16 total songs. "Just listened to Eternal Atake 2 just to find out Lil Uzi Vert is washed," one viral post on X (formerly Twitter) read on Friday. Another user wrote: "Uzi deadass forgot how to make music im crying."