Lil Uzi Vert Clarifies Their Stance On Ebro Darden Amid Rumored Feud

Lil Uzi Vert says Ebro is a "good guy."

Lil Uzi Vert has clarified that they don’t have any problems with Ebro Darden, after the radio host downplayed the legitimacy of them having achieved rockstar status. Rumors of a feud between the two initially began when Uzi teased a tracklist to their new album, Eternal Atake 2, featuring a song titled, “Chill Ebro.” The song didn’t end up being released officially when the project dropped on Friday, but Uzi discussed their feelings about Ebro during an interview with Complex.

“Ebro is a good guy, that’s my mans,” Uzi said. “I got a different respect for people that's in hip-hop and anybody who's my elder. So he has the right, and is entitled to his opinion because he's definitely a staple in music no matter what…When I say rockstar, he’s looking at the fireworks, he looking at all that stuff. Not the lifestyle, and I understand that. And I wasn't, especially me being younger, I wasn't able to explain exactly what I meant.”

Lil Uzi Vert Performs At Coachella

Lil Uzi Vert performs on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Friday, April 19, 2024. © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for what exactly Ebro said about Uzi, he discussed the iconic rapper during a panel in 2022 that resurfaced ahead of Eternal Atake 2. “I love Uzi Vert," he said. "I feel like he still hasn’t become the rockstar he said he would become, though. I’m still waiting. Maybe I took it literal, but the rockstars that I know, they were selling out MetLife Stadium. They could sell out Madison Square Garden eight, 10 times. They got hits on the radio, everywhere. Songs is everywhere.”

Lil Uzi Vert Discusses "Eternal Atake 2"