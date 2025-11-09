Lil Uzi Vert & Roc Nation Sued For Alleged Sexual Harassment & Labor Violations

Lil Uzi Vert's working relationship with Roc Nation began back in 2019, and they are now facing some pretty heavy reported allegations after years of collaboration. Uzi's alleged former personal assistant accused the rapper of sexual harassment, workplace misconduct, and more while claiming that the company ignored the anonymous accuser's constant complaints. She filed under Jane Doe.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, the Los Angeles County lawsuit also includes the UziVert LLC company and seeks damages for infliction of emotional distress and unpaid wages. The alleged former assistant, who worked for the "BodyRock Part 2" artist from 2022 to 2025, claims that she often worked shifts from 12 to 39 hours straight. In addition to extreme hours, she claims she covered her own travel and food expenses plus other spending for the job, did not receive any overtime pay, suffered from burnout, and even started working for Lil Uzi Vert's partner.

The alleged former assistant alleges that JT fired her assistant and had Doe work for her without compensating her. She quit these jobs in April of 2025 after years of the Philly star's alleged harassment.

Jane Doe accused them of sending her various inappropriate messages and becoming hostile and verbally abusive when she would reject these advances. The alleged messages include statements like "Let me see that booty," "I don’t like sleeping by myself," "Come rub me down before you leave," "No black rapper would be able to tell a white girl stop being soft. Well today I am," and more. Doe also claims that Uzi's alleged drug use made things worse.

Lil Uzi Vert Roc Nation Lawsuit

At press time, it seems like Lil Uzi Vert's legal team has not responded to these accusations at press time. Neither has Roc Nation, who has a lot of other legal matters to handle in its wide orbit.