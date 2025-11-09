JT Deletes Twitter Amid Cardi B Beef & Lil Uzi Vert Allegations

Cardi B fans and many more have been blasting JT and Lil Uzi Vert as of late.. Maybe everyone involved needs a social media break.

JT has come a long way from her time with Yung Miami, but that journey certainly came with some consequences. She recently went back and forth with Cardi B, and new allegations against her partner Lil Uzi Vert were seemingly the final straw when it comes to her social media presence.

It seems like the former City Girls member has deleted her Twitter account, at least as of writing this article. Of course, chalking this up to Cardi or Uzi is presumptuous at best, but it's hard to ignore the context and timing of this decision. Nevertheless, who's to say this can't just be a social media break that we should all maybe follow rather than clown on?

Sadly, JT's Cardi B beef goes far beyond their interpersonal dynamic. The fanbase war took over, and the Bardi Gang has dragged all of her singles this year, including the performance of the recently released "Girls Gone Wild." We will see if there are other updates to this beef narrative. This supposed Twitter absence, though, suggests that the Florida femcee won't engage anytime soon.

Lil Uzi Vert Lawsuit
Screenshot 2025-11-09 at 4.04.07 PM
Screenshot via Twitter @ThegirlJT

As for the allegations against Lil Uzi Vert, these are about a sexual harassment and workplace misconduct lawsuit against Uzi and Roc Nation from the Philly rapper's anonymous alleged former assistant. The lawsuit claims that Uzi sent her inappropriate messages, became verbally abusive, and had their management engage in similarly shady practices. In fact, the lawsuit accused the former City Girl of firing her assistant and hiring this Jane Doe to work for her without actually paying her. Also, the lawsuit targeted Roc Nation for unpaid overtime, ignoring her complaints, and more.

However, recent reports indicate that Jane Doe dismissed this lawsuit last week. As such, it seems like this tale might be completely over. But its discourse on social media is just getting started, as folks only recently caught wind of the reported October 20 filing.

JT's other feuds may be other reasons to take a break from the Internet for a while. In any case, fans are very interested in how this will all play out.

