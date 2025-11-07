Girls Gone Wild - Single By JT

BY Tallie Spencer 36 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot 2025-11-06 at 10.28.42 PM Screenshot 2025-11-06 at 10.28.42 PM
JT knows how to turn every girls night out into main-character mode.

JT is back with another one for the girls! “Girls Gone Wild” is a confident, feel-good anthem that celebrates fun, freedom, and female energy. The track is upbeat and infectious, tailor-made for summertime parties and late-night drives. True to form, JT delivers sharp bars laced with her signature Miami attitude and plenty of caption-worthy one-liners. Following her recent single “Ran Out,” this release continues her streak of unapologetic bangers. The cover art perfectly matches the vibe. It features neon lights, a fast car, and pure wild-girl chaos. "Girls Gone Wild" is bold, flashy, and all JT. This song serves as proof she’s carving out her own superstar lane.

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quoteable Lyrics From Girls Gone Wild

If you wanna take a ride with a bad b**ch
Hop inside, you can see why they mad, b**ch
T***ies bounce to the beat of the bassline

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 23.1K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.8K
Saucy Santana Nicki Minaj Yung Miami Hip Hop News Music Saucy Santana Accuses Nicki Minaj Of Confronting Yung Miami Amid JT & Cardi B Beef 3.0K
Wack 100 Wife Nicki Minaj JT Cardi B Beef Hip Hop News Music Wack 100’s Wife Rekeita Drags Nicki Minaj & JT Amid Wild Cardi B Beef 2.5K
Comments 0