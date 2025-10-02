Nicki Minaj has taken shots at several of her peers on X this week, including Jay-Z, Cardi B, and more. She even called out Saucy Santana in one tweet, accusing him of speaking poorly about some celebrity kids. "Santana go back to your pig pen. You said blue ivy nappy & north look better than her didn’t you?," she alleged. "Eat slop pig."

Following the seemingly random attack, Saucy took to Twitter Spaces to discuss his relationship with Nicki, confirming that it took a hit when Cardi B was beefing with JT. Allegedly, Nicki texted his close friend and former City Girl Yung Miami amid the feud, questioning why she wasn't coming to JT's defense. According to Saucy, it all came down to her appearance on the "Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)."

“B*tches had to find out about motherf*ckin’ 'Super Freaky Girl' on the internet. B*tch, how you in a group with a ho and don’t tell her you got a Nicki Minaj feature,” he explained, as captured by @slide4saint on X. “Nicki texted Caresha [Yung Miami], ‘You and Santana not going to say nothing?’ Noooo. They arguing about you [Nicki Minaj]. Nobody not getting in that."

Saucy Santana & JT Beef

Saucy's latest remarks come amid his own beef with JT, which was ignited yesterday when she accused him of calling her ugly. "I've been dragging his big dirty a** for hours let's bring it to the world! He called me ugly & I lost it!" she alleged. "Santana said if I say his name on the TL again he gone hand me my a**!"

The wild exchange didn't end there, however. "Mind you Santana a TRICK!," JT continued. "Where your car at worried about MY n***a when you pay for d*ck! Traded ya career to do d*cks outta the hookah lounge in ATL you scum bum a** b*tch bring your fat a** here hoe!"

He went on to post screenshots of JT showing love to one of his singles, prompting her to question why he's being "messy" in the first place.