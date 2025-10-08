Yung Miami and Saucy Santana go way back, and recently, the former City Girl hopped online to show the "Material Girl" some love. In a variety of heartfelt posts on her Instagram Story, she wished him a happy birthday, making it clear just how much she appreciates his friendship.

"Never on no funny sh*t never cutting me out always counting me in! Always there when I need you wiping my tears," she wrote, as captured by The Shade Room. "Ahhhh I can go on and on! I love you botana! Thank you for just being YOU! HAPPY F*CKING BIRTHDAY."

She didn't stop there, however. In another post, she continued to make her gratitude apparent. "Happy birthday to my best friend!," it reads. "I am so thankful to have a friend like you by my side @the1saucysantana I LOVE YOU FOREVER [heart emojis]."

Saucy Santana & Nicki Minaj Beef

Yung Miami's birthday posts arrive just a few days after Saucy Santana got caught up in some drama with Nicki Minaj and JT. The "Super Freaky Girl" performer accused him of speaking poorly about some celebrity children in a tweet that seemed to come out of nowhere last week. "Santana go back to your pig pen. You said blue ivy nappy & north look better than her didn’t you?," she alleged. "Eat slop pig."

As for his feud with JT, that became public when she accused him of insulting her appearance. "I've been dragging his big dirty a** for hours let's bring it to the world! He called me ugly & I lost it!" she alleged. "Santana said if I say his name on the TL again he gone hand me my a**!"

"Mind you Santana a TRICK!," she continued. "Where your car at worried about MY n***a when you pay for d*ck! Traded ya career to do d*cks outta the hookah lounge in ATL you scum bum a** b*tch bring your fat a** here hoe!"