Yung Miami Shows Love To Saucy Santana In Heartfelt Birthday Post

BY Caroline Fisher 136 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Yung Miami Saucy Santana Birthday Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Yung Miami attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Recently, Saucy Santana got wrapped up in feuds with both Nicki Minaj and Yung Miami's former City Girls group mate, JT.

Yung Miami and Saucy Santana go way back, and recently, the former City Girl hopped online to show the "Material Girl" some love. In a variety of heartfelt posts on her Instagram Story, she wished him a happy birthday, making it clear just how much she appreciates his friendship.

"Never on no funny sh*t never cutting me out always counting me in! Always there when I need you wiping my tears," she wrote, as captured by The Shade Room. "Ahhhh I can go on and on! I love you botana! Thank you for just being YOU! HAPPY F*CKING BIRTHDAY."

She didn't stop there, however. In another post, she continued to make her gratitude apparent. "Happy birthday to my best friend!," it reads. "I am so thankful to have a friend like you by my side @the1saucysantana I LOVE YOU FOREVER [heart emojis]."

Read More: Saucy Santana Accuses Nicki Minaj Of Confronting Yung Miami Amid JT & Cardi B Beef

Saucy Santana & Nicki Minaj Beef

Yung Miami's birthday posts arrive just a few days after Saucy Santana got caught up in some drama with Nicki Minaj and JT. The "Super Freaky Girl" performer accused him of speaking poorly about some celebrity children in a tweet that seemed to come out of nowhere last week. "Santana go back to your pig pen. You said blue ivy nappy & north look better than her didn’t you?," she alleged. "Eat slop pig."

As for his feud with JT, that became public when she accused him of insulting her appearance. "I've been dragging his big dirty a** for hours let's bring it to the world! He called me ugly & I lost it!" she alleged. "Santana said if I say his name on the TL again he gone hand me my a**!"

"Mind you Santana a TRICK!," she continued. "Where your car at worried about MY n***a when you pay for d*ck! Traded ya career to do d*cks outta the hookah lounge in ATL you scum bum a** b*tch bring your fat a** here hoe!"

Read More: Nicki Minaj Alleges Saucy Santana Made Nasty Comments About Blue Ivy And North West

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Saucy Santana Nicki Minaj Yung Miami Hip Hop News Music Saucy Santana Accuses Nicki Minaj Of Confronting Yung Miami Amid JT & Cardi B Beef 2.5K
Lil Baby &amp; Friends In Concert - Atlanta, GA Music JT Goes Off On Saucy Santana With A Barrage Of Insults 4.5K
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals Music Nicki Minaj Alleges Saucy Santana Made Nasty Comments About Blue Ivy And North West 7.4K
2023 The Roots Picnic Music JT & Saucy Santana Make Up After Nasty Twitter Spat 2.0K
Comments 0