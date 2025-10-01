JT Goes Off On Saucy Santana With A Barrage Of Insults

JT took aim at Saucy Santana on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, accusing him of calling her "ugly." She clapped back with a series of explosive messages on the social media platform.

"I've been dragging his big dirty ass for hours let's bring it to the world! He called me ugly & I lost it!" she began. "Santana said if I say his name on the TL again he gone hand me my ass!" In another scathing message, she added: "Mind you Santana a TRICK! where your car at worried about MY n***a when you pay for d*ck! Traded ya career to do d*cks outta the hookah lounge in ATL you scum bum ass b*tch bring your fat ass here hoe!"

Saucy Santana then hopped on X (formerly Twitter) to share a screenshot of a text message exchange with JT, in which she praised his song, "Bounce," from last February. She wrote back: "B*tch you been on Tik Tok shaking your neck to diss records getting used as memes! Speaking of city Cinderella I put your big fat fonky groupie ass in the nose bleeds to cheer groupie ass begged to come back stage. I made you wait….hoe!"

She added: "And I love how you showing how I actually show you love & support your big messy cheese smelling ass! So why you be doing messy sh*t? Tik tok not that serious poor ass b*tch."

JT & Cardi B Beef

Saucy Santana isn't the only artist JT has been making headlines for beefing with on social media this week. She's also been trading shots with Cardi B following the release of her album, Am I The Drama? Cardi dissed her on the track, "Magnet."

Cardi raps: "All that d*ck ridin', still ain't get no feature-ass b*tch / She just mad she got a n***a she be sharin' bags with / My n***a cheat, but I don't stick no dildos in his ass, b*tch / You look a hot mess, easily impressed-ass b*tch / You never gave looks, you started getting dressed-ass b*tch / Ricky O the only fashion house you know-ass b*tch / You should've asked me, would've took you to the show, lil' b*tch."