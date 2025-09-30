JT Hints At Dropping A Cardi B Diss Track Soon Amid Fiery Exchange With Her Sister

2022 Juneteenth Unity Weekend
DALLAS, TX - JUNE 18: JT of City Girls performs on stage during the 2022 Juneteenth Unity and Pool Party at Grand Aquatic Center June 18, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
In JT's X exchange with Cardi B's sister, she claims that the femcee was the one to start their feud about three years ago.

JT and Cardi B have been clawing and scratching at each other verbally over social media as of late. Their beef was rekindled after the latter took some pretty direct shots on AM I THE DRAMA? On the song "Magnet," she taunts the former City Girls MC for her relationship with Lil Uzi Vert.

"All that d*ck ridin', still ain't get no feature-a*s b*tch / She just mad she got a n**** she be sharin' bags with / My n**** cheat, but I don't stick no dildos in his a*s, b*tch / You look a hot mess, easily impressed-a*s b*tch."

That then led to a tense back and forth series of social media posts, with the two ladies taking more jabs at their respective partners. Cardi B even went as far as to say that Uzi allegedly forced JT to get an abortion. Moreover, she claimed to have some "ashy nudes" of her.

JT hasn't backed down, recently warning the New York native (and her fans) to "buckle up." "& that sh*t soooooo weak she gone need Jesus to help write when I'm done with her dirty ugly mash potatoes a*s having a*s!!! Ewwww dirty non talented RAT!!!!!" she added.

It seems she was hinting at dropping some sort of diss record that day (September 25). But today, she may have just confirmed it.

JT Cardi B Beef

She appears to have done so in a series of intense tweets between herself and Cardi B's sister (goes by Hennessy) on X. "The GREMLIN in question date: 10-27-25," JT writes alongside two pictures of Cardi B's performance at the Global Citizen Festival.

Live Bitez reports that it's coming this Friday; however, we are taking that information with a grain of salt. Especially with the aforementioned tweet and the rest of her exchange with Hennessy not mentioning a release date anywhere. Speaking of that, JT claims that she's just responding to what Cardi B started three years ago.

She references a tweet from October 3, 2022, when Cardi said, "Lapdog." "This is where it started guys let's not let chlamydia B fool the public with the victim role!" JT wrote.

The X battle with Hennessy is filled with insults and it's still going on at the time of writing.

