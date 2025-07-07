Saucy Santana Admits He Misses Having Fun With Diddy

Saucy Santana says he misses Diddy and that the Bad Boy mogul was "fun" before getting arrested back in 2024. In a live stream clip that's been circulating on social media, Santana remarks: "Do I miss Diddy? Yeah, Diddy was fun." The video comes after a jury in Diddy's recent sex trafficking and racketeering trial found him not guilty of the most serious charges.

When The Neighborhood Talk posted the clip of Santana on Instagram, fans had plenty to say in the comments section. "Everybody miss Diddy now that he coming home but was hush as a mouse because they didn’t know which way the verdict was going to go. They just want to make sure they can still benefit from him. His parties about to have twice the guests," one user wrote. Another remarked: "This why Nicki don’t like you now, just be doing anything."

Read More: Saucy Santana Reveals Yung Miami Cursed Him Out Over Diddy Interview Questions

Diddy Trial Verdict

As for Diddy's criminal trial, the jury found him not guilty on the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, but did find him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Following the verdict, Judge Arun Subramanian shot down Diddy's attempt at getting out on bond once again.

Diddy's sentencing hearing will be held on October 3rd. While he already has almost 10 months of credit in time served, he could still end up behind bars for many more years. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.