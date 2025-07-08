Diddy Lawsuit Alleges He Once Masturbated Into The Notorious B.I.G.’s Shirt

BY Cole Blake 662 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The lawsuit comes after Diddy was found not guilty of the most serious charges in his criminal trial, last week.

Diddy is facing allegations of sexual battery and emotional distress in a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ. The anonymous John Doe accuses the Bad Boy mogul of allegedly masturbating into a shirt previously worn by The Notorious B.I.G. and throwing it on him during an encounter in Los Angeles in 2020.

John Doe claims Diddy invited him to a listening session for an unreleased project with The Notorious B.I.G. when he felt pressured into taking ketamine. Diddy allegedly brought the group to a warehouse in Los Angeles where Biggie's clothes were in storage and provided everyone with drugs.

He says that at one point, he ended up alone in a room with Diddy. Doe alleges Diddy was watching porn on his phone and told him to "finish" him off. Before Doe could even react, he allegedly came onto one of Biggie's shirts. He then laughed and tossed the garment at Doe.

Read More: Did Diddy Beat The Case? Everything To Know About His Conviction & Sentencing

When Is Diddy's Sentencing?

Diddy's sentencing hearing will be held on October 3rd, although Judge Arun Subramanian has said he'd consider moving it up at the request of his legal team. The jury in his highly-publicized criminal trial found him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, earlier this month. Despite the positive verdict, they still found him guilty on two counts of the lesser crime of transportation to engage in prostitution.

In turn, Diddy is still facing a maximum of 20 years behind bars. He only has a total of 10 months in time served since his arrest in 2024. Whenever he is eventually a free man, his attorney Marc Agnifilo recently told The Associated Press that Diddy will enter into a treatment program for domestic batterers. “He burns hot in all matters. I think what he has come to see is that he has these flaws and there’s no amount of fame and no amount of fortune that can erase them,” he said. “You can’t cover them up.”

Read More: Diddy's Sentencing Gets Tentative Date After Divisive Mixed Verdict

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.6K
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star Music Saucy Santana Admits He Misses Having Fun With Diddy 1290
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.4K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 67.7K