Diddy is facing allegations of sexual battery and emotional distress in a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ. The anonymous John Doe accuses the Bad Boy mogul of allegedly masturbating into a shirt previously worn by The Notorious B.I.G. and throwing it on him during an encounter in Los Angeles in 2020.

John Doe claims Diddy invited him to a listening session for an unreleased project with The Notorious B.I.G. when he felt pressured into taking ketamine. Diddy allegedly brought the group to a warehouse in Los Angeles where Biggie's clothes were in storage and provided everyone with drugs.

He says that at one point, he ended up alone in a room with Diddy. Doe alleges Diddy was watching porn on his phone and told him to "finish" him off. Before Doe could even react, he allegedly came onto one of Biggie's shirts. He then laughed and tossed the garment at Doe.

When Is Diddy's Sentencing?

Diddy's sentencing hearing will be held on October 3rd, although Judge Arun Subramanian has said he'd consider moving it up at the request of his legal team. The jury in his highly-publicized criminal trial found him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, earlier this month. Despite the positive verdict, they still found him guilty on two counts of the lesser crime of transportation to engage in prostitution.