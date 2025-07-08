Last week, Diddy's federal trial finally came to a close after almost two months. A jury found the Bad Boy founder not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. They found him guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution. This was a huge relief for the mogul and his supporters, as if he had been convicted of the other charges, he would likely be facing a lot more time behind bars.

His attorney Marc Agnifilo spoke about the verdict at a press conference after court. At the time, he called it “a great victory for the jury system.”

"You saw that the [SDNY] prosecutors came at him with all that they had," Agnifilo also added. "They're not stopping. But one thing stands between all of us and a prison, and that is a jury of 12 citizens." Each transportation count carries a maximum sentence of ten years, meaning that in the worst-case scenario, Diddy would serve a 20-year sentence.

When Is Diddy's Sentencing?

His sentencing hearing was tentatively scheduled for October 3 shortly after the verdict was announced. Today (July 8), however, his legal team filed a new letter. In it, they ask that the sentencing be moved to September 22, per Nancy Dillon on X. The judge has yet to make a decision.

On top of Diddy's criminal case, he's still facing several civil lawsuits. Just this week, for example, an anonymous man sued him. John Doe alleges that Diddy once invited him and others to a listening session for an unreleased project with The Notorious B.I.G. Allegedly, it was hosted at a warehouse in Los Angeles where the late icon's clothing was stored. Doe alleges that he eventually ended up alone in a room with Diddy, who allegedly proceeded to watch porn on his phone and masturbate into one of Biggie's shirts.