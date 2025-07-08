50 Cent Clowns Diddy Over New Lawsuit Alleging He Masturbated Into The Notorious B.I.G.’s Shirt

BY Caroline Fisher 190 Views
50 Cent Diddy Notorious B.I.G. Shirt Hip Hop News
Jan 31, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Rapper 50 Cent watches during the game between the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center. Troy Taormina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Diddy is facing yet another new lawsuit by a man seeking damages for alleged sexual battery, emotional distress, and more.

Recently, Diddy was hit with yet another lawsuit, this time filed by an anonymous man. In the lawsuit, the man alleges that the Bad Boy founder once invited him to a listening session for an unreleased project with The Notorious B.I.G. When he got there, however, he allegedly felt pressured into taking ketamine.

Allegedly, Diddy had taken him and various others to a warehouse in Los Angeles where Biggie's clothes were being stored. Allegedly, the mogul then supplied them all with drugs, and John Doe eventually ended up in a room alone with him. Diddy allegedly proceeded to watch porn on his phone and masturbate into one of the late icon's shirts. When he was done, he allegedly laughed and threw the shirt at Doe.

Allegedly, Diddy said “RIP Biggie" before leaving the warehouse. Doe is seeking damages for alleged sexual battery, emotional distress, and more.

When Is Diddy's Sentencing?

These are some of the more bizarre allegations that have been made against Diddy in recent months, and unsurprisingly, they earned a response from one of his longtime foes. 50 Cent took to Instagram today to weigh in, claiming that he's been onto him for a while.

"Man got damn it, 👀enough is an enough I been telling Yall slime was at the other end of the rainbow 🌈 but you said 50 a hater," he wrote, as captured by Hollywood Unlocked. "He just like to call men daddy. LOL @50centaction."

News of Diddy's latest lawsuit comes just days after his federal trial came to an end after nearly two months. The jury found him not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, and guilty of two counts of transportation for prostitution. Each of the two counts carries a maximum sentence of ten years behind bars, and his sentencing hearing is currently scheduled to take place on October 3, 2025.

