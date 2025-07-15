50 Cent Trolls Diddy For Entering Therapy & Drug Abuse Programs

50 Cent took aim at Diddy on Instagram, Tuesday, by downplaying the likelihood that the rehabilitation programs the Bad Boy mogul has enrolled in will work. According to a report from TMZ, Diddy has begun therapy as well as a program called STOP, which is focused on preventing sexual assault as well as domestic and dating violence. Additionally, he's been in a drug abuse program.

"My manz did that program came home got high and caught another DV it don’t work," 50 Cent captioned a picture of TMZ's story. Fans in the comments section also cast doubt on the authenticity of Diddy's motivations. "That’s going to help his sentencing. Prolly come home to drug program in few months," one user wrote. Another added: "He doing that for the judge"

Last week, Judge Arun Subramanian confirmed that October 3rd will be Diddy's sentencing date. While Diddy was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering in his criminal trial, earlier this month, the jury still convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The prosecution has recommended a 4-year sentence.

Diddy Lawsuit

It's far from the first time 50 Cent has trolled Diddy on Instagram. In a recent lawsuit, an anonymous plaintiff accused Diddy of alleged sexual battery and emotional distress. The John Doe claimed that the Bad Boy mogul allegedly masturbated into a shirt previously worn by The Notorious B.I.G. and threw it at him during a party in Los Angeles in 2020. Diddy's legal team has already put out a statement denying the claim.