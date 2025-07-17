50 Cent is certainly no stranger to beefing with his peers online, and unfortunately for them, he's definitely one to hold a grudge. Recently, for example, the mogul decided to reignite his feud with Lil Meech after one of the his alleged former friends put him on blast. In a lengthy Instagram post, the alleged ex-friend in question accused the BMF star of ratting him out during a police stop. Moreover, he alleged that Lil Meech threw drugs on him while he was asleep in his car then insisted they weren't his.

"Reason I got to go do fed time," the post reads in part, per AllHipHop. "See this the sh*t I hate fake a** 🥷🏾’s like @lilmeechbmf & mytrazylife Suppose to be real but do h*e sh*t." It wasn't long before Fif caught wind of the allegations and shared the post on his own profile.

"Yo how you gonna throw your strap and drugs on ya man lap while he sleep? Like here this your sh*t 😒LOL @50centaction," he captioned it.

Why Is 50 Cent Beefing With Lil Meech?

Yesterday, Lil Meech appeared to respond with a photo of him and his father Big Meech sitting on a staircase. "Hear No Evil Speak No Evil….. Salt Only Kill Snails, Not Made Men…. @therealbigmeechbmf," he captioned it.

50 Cent and Lil Meech's beef began earlier this year, and stems from Fif's beef with Big Meech. After the former drug kingpin was released from prison, he tapped Rick Ross to perform at his welcome home concert. Of course, this didn't sit right with 50 Cent, who has a long history of feuding with Ross. He began relentlessly trolling Big Meech online as a result, and eventually, Lil Meech got thrown into the mix.