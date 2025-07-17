Lil Meech Appears To Fire Back At 50 Cent Amid Snitching Allegations

BY Caroline Fisher 804 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Meech 50 Cent Snitching Allegations Hip Hop News
Feb 21, 2024; Paramus, NJ, USA; 50 Cent smiles as Wow the Cow shows off his dance moves. Musician and entrepreneur Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson attends a meet and greet and bottle signing featuring his Branson Cognac and Chemin du Roi champagne at Stew Leonard's on Wednesday. Anne-Marie Caruso / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, one of Lil Meech's alleged ex-friends accused him of snitching, prompting a response from 50 Cent.

50 Cent is certainly no stranger to beefing with his peers online, and unfortunately for them, he's definitely one to hold a grudge. Recently, for example, the mogul decided to reignite his feud with Lil Meech after one of the his alleged former friends put him on blast. In a lengthy Instagram post, the alleged ex-friend in question accused the BMF star of ratting him out during a police stop. Moreover, he alleged that Lil Meech threw drugs on him while he was asleep in his car then insisted they weren't his.

"Reason I got to go do fed time," the post reads in part, per AllHipHop. "See this the sh*t I hate fake a** 🥷🏾’s like @lilmeechbmf & mytrazylife Suppose to be real but do h*e sh*t." It wasn't long before Fif caught wind of the allegations and shared the post on his own profile.

"Yo how you gonna throw your strap and drugs on ya man lap while he sleep? Like here this your sh*t 😒LOL @50centaction," he captioned it.

Read More: 50 Cent Trolls Diddy For Entering Therapy & Drug Abuse Programs

Why Is 50 Cent Beefing With Lil Meech?

Yesterday, Lil Meech appeared to respond with a photo of him and his father Big Meech sitting on a staircase. "Hear No Evil Speak No Evil….. Salt Only Kill Snails, Not Made Men…. @therealbigmeechbmf," he captioned it.

50 Cent and Lil Meech's beef began earlier this year, and stems from Fif's beef with Big Meech. After the former drug kingpin was released from prison, he tapped Rick Ross to perform at his welcome home concert. Of course, this didn't sit right with 50 Cent, who has a long history of feuding with Ross. He began relentlessly trolling Big Meech online as a result, and eventually, Lil Meech got thrown into the mix.

In February, 50 Cent hopped on Instagram to expose a series of texts he allegedly received from the 25-year-old. "I can't believe this man," Lil Meech allegedly wrote. "U act as if I'm your enemy I've only showed u love. I'm human I go thru my own sh*t but I never switched up on u."

Read More: 50 Cent Trolls Lil Meech After Actor’s Friend Alleges He Made Him Take Drug & Gun Charges

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times Music Young Buck Issues Warning To 50 Cent Amid Big Meech Beef 14.0K
BMF/STARZ – For Your Consideration 2024 Music 50 Cent Shares Heated Text Exchange With Lil Meech Amidst Big Meech Feud 25.7K
Lil Meech Addresses 50 Cent Allegations Hip Hop News Music Lil Meech Addresses 50 Cent’s Substance Abuse Allegations 3.7K
STARZ Series "BMF" World Premiere Music 50 Cent’s Son Clowns Lil Meech For Getting Dragged Into Big Meech Beef 5.3K
Comments 0