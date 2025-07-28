It goes without saying that it's been a hectic few months for Lil Meech. Last October, his father Big Meech was finally released from federal prison after spending roughly two decades behind bars. The former drug kingpin tried to plan a welcome home concert to celebrate, even recruiting Rick Ross to perform. Unfortunately, this didn't end well. 50 Cent, a longtime foe of Ross', immediately hopped online to make his feelings known.

In various scathing posts, he slammed Big Meech for working with someone he has beef with. Fif went after Lil Meech too, threatening his role as his father in the hit TV series BMF.

While the mogul's taunting has continued, this isn't all that's plaguing the actor these days. Earlier this month, a man claiming to be his former friend took to Instagram to put him on blast. In a lengthy post, he alleged that Meech snitched on him, and that he had to serve time for drug charges as a result.

"Reason I got to go do fed time," he alleged at the time. "See this the sh*t I hate fake a** 🥷🏾’s like @lilmeechbmf & mytrazylife Suppose to be real but do h*e sh*t."

Lil Meech Snitching Allegations

During a recent interview with VladTV, Wack 100 shared his thoughts on Lil Meech, revealing some of the pitfalls he believes the young multi-hyphenate could face. This includes being put in a box when it comes to his acting career, and losing roles due to his persona.

Wack also expressed concern for Lil Meech's finances. He argued that he could run into serious trouble if he doesn't start being more mindful of his spending. He and Vlad even compared him to Jam Master Jay, who allegedly turned to selling drugs to make ends meet before his 2002 death.