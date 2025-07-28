Wack 100 Warns Anyone Who Would Consider Selling Drugs With Lil Meech

BY Caroline Fisher 310 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wack 100 Drugs Lil Meech Hip Hop News
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 21: Wack 100 attends Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" listening event during BET Weekend at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on June 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
During a recent interview, Wack 100 revealed some of the struggles he thinks Lil Meech could face in the future.

It goes without saying that it's been a hectic few months for Lil Meech. Last October, his father Big Meech was finally released from federal prison after spending roughly two decades behind bars. The former drug kingpin tried to plan a welcome home concert to celebrate, even recruiting Rick Ross to perform. Unfortunately, this didn't end well. 50 Cent, a longtime foe of Ross', immediately hopped online to make his feelings known.

In various scathing posts, he slammed Big Meech for working with someone he has beef with. Fif went after Lil Meech too, threatening his role as his father in the hit TV series BMF.

While the mogul's taunting has continued, this isn't all that's plaguing the actor these days. Earlier this month, a man claiming to be his former friend took to Instagram to put him on blast. In a lengthy post, he alleged that Meech snitched on him, and that he had to serve time for drug charges as a result.

"Reason I got to go do fed time," he alleged at the time. "See this the sh*t I hate fake a** 🥷🏾’s like @lilmeechbmf & mytrazylife Suppose to be real but do h*e sh*t."

Read More: Lil Meech Appears To Fire Back At 50 Cent Amid Snitching Allegations

Lil Meech Snitching Allegations

During a recent interview with VladTV, Wack 100 shared his thoughts on Lil Meech, revealing some of the pitfalls he believes the young multi-hyphenate could face. This includes being put in a box when it comes to his acting career, and losing roles due to his persona.

Wack also expressed concern for Lil Meech's finances. He argued that he could run into serious trouble if he doesn't start being more mindful of his spending. He and Vlad even compared him to Jam Master Jay, who allegedly turned to selling drugs to make ends meet before his 2002 death.

"I would be shocked at whoever participated or was in cahoots with him because he has shown you, the last two times he's came in contact with law enforcement ... His first thing was to tell by any means necessary," Wack alleged. "Anybody deal with Lil Meech and get told on from this day forward, you had it coming."

Read More: 50 Cent Mocks Lil Meech With “Private School” Claims Amid Feud

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Lil Meech 50 Cent Snitching Allegations Hip Hop News Music Lil Meech Appears To Fire Back At 50 Cent Amid Snitching Allegations 6.1K
50 Cent Taunts Big Meech Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Taunts Big Meech Over Canceled Homecoming Concert After Badazz Details Shutdown 1.7K
50 Cent Taunts Big Meech Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Taunts Big Meech With Snitching Allegations As Beef Intensifies 7.0K
MLB: Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros Pop Culture Wack 100 Reveals Why 50 Cent Is So Obsessed With Exposing Big Meech 8.8K
Comments 0