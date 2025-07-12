50 Cent Trolls Lil Meech After Actor’s Friend Alleges He Made Him Take Drug & Gun Charges

50 Cent paid for Lil Meech’s acting classes to prepare him to play his father in Starz’s BMF series. Lil Meech would also appear on Euphoria.

50 Cent and Lil Meech’s beef continues to rage on after the mogul slams the actor’s latest allegations, according to AllHipHop

50 reposted claims accusing Lil Meech of allegedly allowing a friend to take the fall for gun and drug charges during a police stop. In now-viral Instagram posts, 50 shared what appears to be bodycam footage and an audio clip of Meech apologizing and offering repayment.

The barrage began with a jab disguised as praise. 50 reposted Power Book II: Ghost star Michael Rainey Jr. modeling for Tommy Hilfiger and ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange. In the caption, 50 wrote, “See what happens when you don’t use drugs and spend all your money on Chrome Hearts jeans?” 

By Saturday, the posts intensified. 50 mocked Meech as “Meme,” a “private school kid” pretending to be street-savvy. He ridiculed the actor for allegedly dumping contraband on a sleeping friend during a traffic stop.

 “Yo, how you gonna throw your strap and drugs on your man’s lap while he sleep?” 50 wrote. “Like, here—this your s---. LOL.”

50 Cent & Lil Meech Beef

Their falling out dates back to 2025 after years of collaboration on BMF, the Starz series chronicling the rise of Meech’s father, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory. Once seen as a mentor, 50 has since turned publicly critical, claiming he sent Meech to rehab during filming and accusing Big Meech of neglect. In previous posts, 50 shared a wheelchair-bound image of Meech, soundtracked by Amy Winehouse’s “Rehab,” blaming drug use for delays on set.

Tensions deepened when Big Meech appeared in a video supporting Rick Ross, one of 50’s longtime rivals. Since then, 50 has claimed the Flenorys took his support for granted, leaving Meech vulnerable to exploitation.

What began as a high-profile mentorship has unraveled into a bitter feud. And as 50 Cent continues his scorched-earth campaign, the public fallout shows no signs of slowing.

