legal issue

- MusicGucci Mane Postpones "Live In Canada Tour" Until September, At The EarliestGucci Mane wasn't satisfied with the production value of his nascent Canadian tour.By Devin Ch
- MusicWill Smith Forced To Submit Financial Records In Duane Martin’s Fraud LawsuitA favor for his friend led to a subpoena. By Zaynab
- SocietyKim Kardashian Fans Beg Her To "Save" 21 Savage From ICE CustodyThey want Kim to "do her magic."By Zaynab
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish's Ex-Husband Wins First Round Of Million-Dollar LawsuitHe claims her book contains lies.By Zaynab
- MusicRZA Reportedly Pops Off On Hospital Staff Treating His Son: Cops Were CalledCan't be messing with family like that.By Zaynab
- SportsMatt Barnes' Ex-Wife Gloria Govan Charged With Felony Child Endangerment: ReportTheir issues escalate.By Zaynab
- SportsNick Young Arrested In Hollywood After Failing To Cooperate With Police: ReportA traffic stop initiated the interaction with legal authorities. By Zaynab
- MusicDamon Dash Is Suing "Culture Vulture" Lee Daniels For $5 Million"Nobody would cut the cheque...Oprah won't look out, Denzel won't look out. And I had it and I wanted to be in the movie business".By Zaynab