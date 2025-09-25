Yung Miami Kicks Fan Out Of Her Live For Asking About JT

Yung Miami has a lot of tea to spill concerning her past relationships, although it seems like some fans are more interested in non-romantic bonds. During a recent live session on social media, she kicked a fan out for asking about her friendship with JT in the wake of their City Girls split.

It all started when the Florida femcee and her friends let the fan on to ask a question about relationships, which the fan interpreted in a non-romantic way. "What's your relationship right now with JT now that Cardi B dropped?" the fan asked, as caught by Livebitez on Instagram. Then, Miami and her friends pushed back and said that this topic isn't a relationship in the way that they meant it.

"That's a relationship," the fan retorted before noticing that the former City Girl was starting to kick the fan out. "And people want to know your tea, sister. Don't be – Oh, she 'bout to drop me! Sister, no! Answer it, sister, please! The people want to know about your relat –" the fan exclaimed before Miami kicked them out of the live session.

Read More: Yung Miami Raves About Diddy In Complimentary Character Letter Ahead Of Sentencing

JT Cardi B Beef

For those unaware, the fan was asking about Cardi B's JT disses on her new album, Am I The Drama? She even followed it up by accusing Lil Uzi Vert of forcing her to get abortions, and the former City Girl hit back with her own allegations. She denied Cardi's claims and pointed focus to Chris Blake Griffith's sexual assault allegations against Stefon Diggs, Cardi's partner.