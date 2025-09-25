Yung Miami Kicks Fan Out Of Her Live For Asking About JT

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 393 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Yung Miami Kicks Fan Out Live Asking About JT Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 22: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) Yung Miami attends Mariah The Scientist "Hearts Sold Separately" Album Release at Copper Cove on August 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images) 2O24PRINCEWILLIAMSWWW.ATLpics.Net.
The Yung Miami fan wanted to know about her relationship with JT in the wake of Cardi B's disses against her.

Yung Miami has a lot of tea to spill concerning her past relationships, although it seems like some fans are more interested in non-romantic bonds. During a recent live session on social media, she kicked a fan out for asking about her friendship with JT in the wake of their City Girls split.

It all started when the Florida femcee and her friends let the fan on to ask a question about relationships, which the fan interpreted in a non-romantic way. "What's your relationship right now with JT now that Cardi B dropped?" the fan asked, as caught by Livebitez on Instagram. Then, Miami and her friends pushed back and said that this topic isn't a relationship in the way that they meant it.

"That's a relationship," the fan retorted before noticing that the former City Girl was starting to kick the fan out. "And people want to know your tea, sister. Don't be – Oh, she 'bout to drop me! Sister, no! Answer it, sister, please! The people want to know about your relat –" the fan exclaimed before Miami kicked them out of the live session.

Read More: Yung Miami Raves About Diddy In Complimentary Character Letter Ahead Of Sentencing

JT Cardi B Beef

For those unaware, the fan was asking about Cardi B's JT disses on her new album, Am I The Drama? She even followed it up by accusing Lil Uzi Vert of forcing her to get abortions, and the former City Girl hit back with her own allegations. She denied Cardi's claims and pointed focus to Chris Blake Griffith's sexual assault allegations against Stefon Diggs, Cardi's partner.

As for Yung Miami and JT's current bond, the former spoke on her podcast about what happened. "So I don't really know, like, what was the moment that separated us," she remarked. "But I just felt like it became a time where, like, when we was getting together, it just wasn't connecting. And I was just like... Ain't no money in the group, you get what I'm saying? Like, we not going to the studio together. I'm doing a feature, people calling for the City Girls... You know, it's either me or it's you. [...] I just feel like when we got together, it wasn’t hitting. I just feel like we was just in two different head spaces."

Read More: JT Shares Her Side Of City Girls’ Breakup

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2023 Rolling Loud Miami Music Yung Miami Clarifies The City Girls' Status And Explains What Happened With JT 2.6K
2023 REVOLVE Festival Music JT Shares Her Side Of City Girls’ Breakup 8.5K
2022 ONE MusicFest Music Yung Miami’s Explosive “Caresha Please” Comeback Has Fans In Shambles 1.9K
35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Arrivals Music Yung Miami's Song Preview Draws Mixed Reactions, Leading Her To Ask This Question 5.2K
Comments 1