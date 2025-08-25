Boosie Badazz has weighed in on the lawsuits Diddy has been facing over the last two years, telling DJ Vlad that he believes the Bad Boy mogul's treatment of Yung Miami is the impetus of the situation. The discussion comes after Vlad got into a fiery argument with attorney Tony Buzbee during an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored in July.

After Vlad played a clip from the interview for Boosie, the rapper said: "They extorted a Black man, bro. This is built. That is extortion, bro. Yung Miami, she's the nucleus. She made everybody mad. She was the tipping iceberg. Diddy was with them asians and all this. When he went and got that hood magnet and gave her what he promised Cassie, a show. You heard the other one say, 'I got jealous of Yung Miami.' Yung Miami f*cked them h*es up."

Diddy and Yung Miami were in a public relationship from 2021 to 2023. Even after their breakup, they remained on good terms. Following the myriad of allegations brought against Diddy in 2024, Miami said during an episode of her Caresha Please series: “I can't speak on something that I don't know, I can't speak on these allegations because I wasn't around at the time. I don't know that person, and that wasn't my experience."

When Is Diddy's Sentencing Hearing?

As for Diddy's criminal case, the jury found Diddy not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, but still convicted him on lesser crimes. These included two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 3. Although he faces up to 20 years in prison, the prosecution has only recommended a 4-year sentence.