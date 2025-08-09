The mixed Diddy verdict still has a sentencing date to look forward to, but the conversation around his many allegations will probably persist for all of eternity. Per AllHipHop, his lawyer Marc Agnifilo recently spoke to CBS News about the public perception of the case and his alleged relationship dynamic with Cassie Ventura.

During the interview, Agnifilo discussed Sean Combs' convictions and acquittals. The former category includes the transportation to engage in prostitution charges, whereas the latter concerns the sex trafficking and racketeering allegations. Although this hasn't changed public scrutiny against the Bad Boy mogul, his attorney still stands by previous claims.

Specifically, he reportedly doubled down on previous remarks calling Diddy and Cassie's relationship a "modern love story" and "vehemently denied" her rape allegation. "I respect that she said that, I don’t think the jury concluded that that happened," Marc Agnifilo remarked about Ventura, who provided witness testimony in the case. In fact, he reportedly suggested she fabricated the allegation and claimed a "backstory" they told the jury paints a different light.

"In terms of the drugs and the other stuff, I think that’s what makes it a modern love story," Agnifilo reportedly stated. "There’s a strong tragic aspect to it. I think they really did love each other. I think she very much loved him and I know he very much loved her."

Diddy Conviction

Also, he brought up Diddy and Cassie's messages to each other, specifically their break-up texts, as proof of their complex emotions. "If you want some of the most beautiful writing you’ve ever seen, look at their text messages from when they were breaking up in 2019," the lawyer shared. "They’re just so heartfelt. The greatest fiction writer couldn’t really write them with the poignancy and the power knowing the tragic nature."

As for what Cassie said about this, her legal team called Marc Agnifilo's comments "a disgrace and affront" to domestic violence survivors. While court battles cooled down significantly when compared to earlier this year, public debate continues to rage on. Combs' convictions on transportation to engage in prostitution charges still await a judge's sentence.