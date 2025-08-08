Cassie Returns To Social Media Months After Emotional Diddy Trial Testimony

BY Caroline Fisher 121 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cassie Returns To Social Media Music News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 31: Cassie Ventura attends the MobLand Premiere after party at The Twenty-Two on March 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Paramount+)
In May, Cassie took the stand in her ex-boyfriend Diddy’s federal trial to recall the years of abuse she allegedly endured.

It goes without saying that it's been a difficult few months for Cassie. In November of 2023, the songstress filed a bombshell lawsuit against Diddy. In it, she alleged that he abused her throughout the course of their decade-long on-and-off relationship. They reached a settlement within a day. Earlier this year, however, she relived her painful past once again on the stand during his federal trial.

Following roughly two months of trial, and various other testimonies, he was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. He was found guilty of transportation for prostitution, and faces a maximum of 20 years as a result. He's scheduled to learn his fate later this year on October 3.

This experience was surely hard enough for the "Me & U" performer, but to make matters worse, she testified while nine months pregnant. Fortunately, she gave birth to a healthy baby boy in May with her husband Alex Fine by her side.

Read More: Cassie’s Attorney Slams Marc Agnifilo For Calling Diddy Relationship A “Modern Love Story”

Cassie Diddy Trial
Preakness 147 Hosted By 1/ST At Pimlico Race Course In Baltimore, MD - Day 2
Sunny Fine, Alex Fine and Cassie Fine attend Preakness 147 in the 1/ST Chalet hosted by 1/ST at Pimlico Race Course on May 21, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for 1/ST)

In a heartfelt statement following her testimony, Cassie asked for privacy to focus on her loved ones. "I want to thank my family and my advocates for their unwavering support, and I’m grateful for all the kindness and encouragement that I have received," she said in part via her attorney, Douglas Wigdor. "I’m glad to put this chapter of my life to rest. As I turn to focus on the conclusion of my pregnancy, I ask for privacy for me and for my growing family."

She's kept fairly quiet since then, but yesterday (August 7), she returned to social media to share her first post since the trial and her son's birth.

She shared a video on her Instagram Story, originally posted by momswithplans, which shows a man dancing in front of a crowd. "When your old self slowly starts coming out postpartum," it reads, per PEOPLE. According to Cassie, she can relate. "Factual. Little by little. lol," she wrote.

Read More: Escort Suing Diddy & Cassie Continues To Attack Her For Allegedly "Embracing" Combs' Power

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.0K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.7K
Cassie Statement After Testimony Diddy Hip Hop News Music Cassie Issues Powerful Statement After Emotional Testimony In Diddy Trial 1300
Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" - Arrivals Music Cassie Allegedly Told Diddy She Was Lost Without Him While She Was Dating Alex Fine 4.0K
Comments 0