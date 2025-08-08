It goes without saying that it's been a difficult few months for Cassie. In November of 2023, the songstress filed a bombshell lawsuit against Diddy. In it, she alleged that he abused her throughout the course of their decade-long on-and-off relationship. They reached a settlement within a day. Earlier this year, however, she relived her painful past once again on the stand during his federal trial.

Following roughly two months of trial, and various other testimonies, he was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. He was found guilty of transportation for prostitution, and faces a maximum of 20 years as a result. He's scheduled to learn his fate later this year on October 3.

This experience was surely hard enough for the "Me & U" performer, but to make matters worse, she testified while nine months pregnant. Fortunately, she gave birth to a healthy baby boy in May with her husband Alex Fine by her side.

Cassie Diddy Trial

Sunny Fine, Alex Fine and Cassie Fine attend Preakness 147 in the 1/ST Chalet hosted by 1/ST at Pimlico Race Course on May 21, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for 1/ST)

In a heartfelt statement following her testimony, Cassie asked for privacy to focus on her loved ones. "I want to thank my family and my advocates for their unwavering support, and I’m grateful for all the kindness and encouragement that I have received," she said in part via her attorney, Douglas Wigdor. "I’m glad to put this chapter of my life to rest. As I turn to focus on the conclusion of my pregnancy, I ask for privacy for me and for my growing family."

She's kept fairly quiet since then, but yesterday (August 7), she returned to social media to share her first post since the trial and her son's birth.