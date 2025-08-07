Diddy may be facing a plethora of legal issues, but his lawyer Marc Agnifilo still has his back. Recently, the attorney spoke with Jericka Duncan for CBS Mornings. During the interview, he was asked about his client's relationship with his ex Cassie.

Cassie testified against the Bad Boy founder during his federal trial. Before that, she sued him for alleged sexual assault, abuse, and more. Despite this, Agnifilo previously called their relationship "a great modern love story."

"The rape we vehemently deny," he told Duncan when asked to elaborate on this remark, per Complex. "And I respect that she said that. I don't think the jury concluded that that happened. In terms of the, you know, the drugs and the other stuff … that's what makes it a modern love story. I think they really did love each other. I think she very much loved him and I know he very much loved her, I mean, these are two people who hurt each other, loved each other, cheated on each other."

Diddy & Donald Trump

Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Cassie's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, he called Agnifilo's comments "complete disgrace and affront" to survivors of domestic violence or sexual assault. This wasn't all he had to say during the interview, however. Agnifilo also set the record straight amid reports that Diddy's legal team reached out to Donald Trump in hopes of securing a presidential pardon.

“I have nothing to do with a possible pardon,” he stated. “I have had conversations with nobody. I have not spoken to the president. I have not spoken to anybody who speaks to the president about Sean Combs. I have not.”

His comments came only a couple of days after Diddy's other attorney, Nicole Westmoreland, told CNN that they'd reached out to Trump and "had conversations in reference to a pardon."