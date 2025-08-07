Cassie’s Attorney Slams Marc Agnifilo For Calling Diddy Relationship A “Modern Love Story”

BY Caroline Fisher 46 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cassie Attorney Slams Marc Agnifilo Diddy Hip Hop News
attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
During a recent interview, Diddy's attorney was asked to clarify some remarks he made previously about his client's relationship with Cassie.

Diddy may be facing a plethora of legal issues, but his lawyer Marc Agnifilo still has his back. Recently, the attorney spoke with Jericka Duncan for CBS Mornings. During the interview, he was asked about his client's relationship with his ex Cassie.

Cassie testified against the Bad Boy founder during his federal trial. Before that, she sued him for alleged sexual assault, abuse, and more. Despite this, Agnifilo previously called their relationship "a great modern love story."

"The rape we vehemently deny," he told Duncan when asked to elaborate on this remark, per Complex. "And I respect that she said that. I don't think the jury concluded that that happened. In terms of the, you know, the drugs and the other stuff … that's what makes it a modern love story. I think they really did love each other. I think she very much loved him and I know he very much loved her, I mean, these are two people who hurt each other, loved each other, cheated on each other."

Read More: Diddy's Legal Team Clarifies They Haven't Spoken To Donald Trump About A Pardon

Diddy & Donald Trump
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Cassie's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, he called Agnifilo's comments "complete disgrace and affront" to survivors of domestic violence or sexual assault. This wasn't all he had to say during the interview, however. Agnifilo also set the record straight amid reports that Diddy's legal team reached out to Donald Trump in hopes of securing a presidential pardon.

“I have nothing to do with a possible pardon,” he stated. “I have had conversations with nobody. I have not spoken to the president. I have not spoken to anybody who speaks to the president about Sean Combs. I have not.”

His comments came only a couple of days after Diddy's other attorney, Nicole Westmoreland, told CNN that they'd reached out to Trump and "had conversations in reference to a pardon."

Read More: Diddy Wants To Perform A Comeback Concert At Madison Square Garden

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF Music Diddy Wants To Perform A Comeback Concert At Madison Square Garden 1044
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots Music Diddy's Legal Team Clarifies They Haven't Spoken To Donald Trump About A Pardon 160
Mark Geragos Won't Abandon Diddy Hip Hop News Music Mark Geragos Insists He Won’t Abandon Diddy Amid Sex Trafficking Trial 915
Diddy Defense Team Cassie Both Abusive Hip Hop News Relationships Diddy's Defense Team Claims Cassie & The Mogul Were Both Abusive To Each Other 2.9K
Comments 0