Cardi B certainly spoke her piece on her recently released sophomore album AM I THE DRAMA? After laying quite dormant for several years, especially when it came to responding to her detractors, she let it all out. JT and BIA were the ones who mainly received her lyrical wrath. Each femcee got a track dedicated to them in "Magnet" and "Pretty & Petty."

In addition, Cardi B took her beefs with her foes to the internet, particularly with the ex-City Girls member. But now that she's gotten what she wanted to off her chest, she's going to go back into hibernation mode, so to speak.

Apparently, this is a part of her grand plan to eventually come back swinging even harder than before. In an audio clip caught by Live Bitez, the soon-to-be mother of four reacted to the recent developments surrounding BIA and JT.

For the Massachusetts native, she also returned in a big way, dropping her debut album BIANCA on October 10. However, the project underperformed, selling just 8,000 copies first week and missing the Hot 200 entirely.

While this is low-hanging fruit for Cardi B, she feels piling on her for this would be "overkill."

Cardi B "Pretty & Petty"

As for the Miami rapper, she's been getting her lyrical licks on Cardi B. She put out back-to-back diss tracks on October 4 in "No Hook" and "Keep Coming."

But while they were explosive, the Bronx native is going to let her have her moment, for now. "I'm going to reply to you on my time," she said after rhetorically asking why she hasn't responded yet. "I'ma have you feeling sleeping, like you tucked. But it's not because I can't flame you— B*tch you don't look better than me in nothing."

She continues, "You can't rap better than me, you don't look better than me, you can't do nothing better than me. I'm gonna let you think you have that. That's what I do. I let b*tches think that they have that. Y'all b*tches is easy."