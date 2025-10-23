Cardi B Reacts To BIA's Debut Album Flopping And JT's Diss Tracks

BY Zachary Horvath 754 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Schiaparelli : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 03: Cardi B attends the Schiaparelli Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Cardi B has said she was going tone things down with her foes BIA and JT, but that doesn't mean she won't strike again.

Cardi B certainly spoke her piece on her recently released sophomore album AM I THE DRAMA? After laying quite dormant for several years, especially when it came to responding to her detractors, she let it all out. JT and BIA were the ones who mainly received her lyrical wrath. Each femcee got a track dedicated to them in "Magnet" and "Pretty & Petty."

In addition, Cardi B took her beefs with her foes to the internet, particularly with the ex-City Girls member. But now that she's gotten what she wanted to off her chest, she's going to go back into hibernation mode, so to speak.

Apparently, this is a part of her grand plan to eventually come back swinging even harder than before. In an audio clip caught by Live Bitez, the soon-to-be mother of four reacted to the recent developments surrounding BIA and JT.

For the Massachusetts native, she also returned in a big way, dropping her debut album BIANCA on October 10. However, the project underperformed, selling just 8,000 copies first week and missing the Hot 200 entirely.

While this is low-hanging fruit for Cardi B, she feels piling on her for this would be "overkill."

Read More: Top Five Best Bad Bunny Adidas Collaborations So Far

Cardi B "Pretty & Petty"

As for the Miami rapper, she's been getting her lyrical licks on Cardi B. She put out back-to-back diss tracks on October 4 in "No Hook" and "Keep Coming."

But while they were explosive, the Bronx native is going to let her have her moment, for now. "I'm going to reply to you on my time," she said after rhetorically asking why she hasn't responded yet. "I'ma have you feeling sleeping, like you tucked. But it's not because I can't flame you B*tch you don't look better than me in nothing."

She continues, "You can't rap better than me, you don't look better than me, you can't do nothing better than me. I'm gonna let you think you have that. That's what I do. I let b*tches think that they have that. Y'all b*tches is easy."

But while she claims she's going to wait a bit, it might not be that long before we hear her clap back. BIA looks to be the first to get some in return once the "Pretty & Petty" visual drops. She teased it briefly earlier this week after delaying it in the wake of BIA being in the middle of a stressful time with her debut dropping.

Read More: Who Is Fakemink? The UK Rapper Winning Co-Signs From Drake, Playboi Carti, Frank Ocean & More

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Cardi B_BIA_COVER Original Content Cardi B Vs. BIA Rap Beef: Breaking Down Their Bars & Diss Tracks 901
Rolling Loud Miami 2021 Music JT Labels Cardi B's Sister, Hennessy, Jobless In Latest Fiery Message 1.8K
Cardi B Celebrates New Year's Eve at E11EVEN Miami Music Cardi B Claims BIA Doesn't Write Her Own Raps In Fiery Rant 2.9K
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room Music Cardi B Ruthlessly Disses BIA In Teaser For "Pretty & Petty" Music Video 2.1K
Comments 1