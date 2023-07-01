JT is spending a lot of time online these days fending off haters, whether those attacks are towards her boo Lil Uzi Vert or to herself. However, in her most recent back and forth on Twitter, it seems like both of those worlds collided- along with Uzi’s history. Moreover, the City Girl just got into it with Saudiah B. on the social media platform, specifically after an argument she had with blogger Ken Barbie. Overall, it’s quite the tangled and vague web, as a lot of social media beef tends to be. Still, it seems like Saudiah is unhappy with the rapper labeling her as one of Uzi’s side chicks.

“I was gonna leave it alone,” Saudiah B. wrote to JT on Monday (July 17). “But since you think it’s okay to play with me on social media… Again, f**k it! You constantly run with this side b***h narrative which you know isn’t true. You’ve DM’d me, stalked me down in malls, etc. Any chance you get you crash out literally (you know what I’m talking about). I don’t & have not dealt with Uzi. I know it takes a village but keep it cute. I’m clearly a trigger but from here on out when my name is mentioned, skip over it!”

Read More: Nicki Minaj Shows Her Support For JT’s “No Bars”

Some Of JT’s Back & Forth With Lil Uzi Vert’s Alleged Side Chick

“I hate a fake innocent H*E,” JT clapped back. “Don’t ever write me again I ain’t shame bout nothing I do, but you… lol you hot cat!” “You’re delusional,” Saudiah wrote back. “Get off my d**k. Im not going back & forth over a N***a I don’t deal with. Why do you feel like you know so much about me? Obsessed. Go run your car into another house please. Crack baby.”

Yung Miami Enters The Ring

Meanwhile, even her partner in rhyme Yung Miami stepped into Twitter to call things off. “Stop arguing with that h*e @ThegirlJT,” she wrote. “Uzi didn’t do nothing for her neither can you! Leave a b***h where they pathetic at!” We’ll see what the next chapter is in this relationship saga, but we know it’ll at least be quite the social media whirlwind. On that note, for more on JT and the City Girls (Yung Miami and JT), stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: JT Says Lil Uzi Vert Is Her “Favorite Thing To Eat”