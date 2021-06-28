lil uzi vert & jt
- RelationshipsJT And Lil Uzi Vert Spark Breakup Rumors With Social Media ChangesThe couple's respective Instagram pages have fans buzzing.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Shares Sweet Selfie And Thanks JT After Admitting Their Relationship "Isn't In The Best Shape"Looks like the two love each other still.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicJT On Throwing Phone At Lil Uzi Vert: "It Was Never About Another Artist"Many folks theorized that the incident, which went down at the BET Awards this year, had something to do with Ice Spice.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsJT Beefs With Lil Uzi Vert's Alleged Side Chick Online, Yung Miami Steps InSaudiah B. caught some significant strays online.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj & JT Talk About "Endless Fashion" Verse On Lil Uzi Vert's "Pink Tape"Apparently the Queen handed her verse in very quickly. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsJT Hilariously Says Lil Uzi Vert Will Be "Homeless" After Late Night Bike Ride With Meek MillThe playful couple continued to add on to their comedic social media dynamic with Uzi's bike-riding obsession.By EJ Panaligan
- RelationshipsLil Uzi Vert & JT Share A Smooch On The BET Awards Red CarpetThe couple seemed very smitten. By Madusa S.