BodyRock Part 2 - Song by TisaKorean featuring Lil Uzi Vert

TisaKorean and Lil Uzi Vert did their thing on "BodyRock," but now, it is officially time for the remix to hit streaming services.

So many cars, I don't even bend my shoes (Yeah) I check off the list, like, um, what you finna do? Body rock just like I'm Mighty I'm Body Rock Uzi, I made my own league like a movie I'm out of my mind like a psychic Body rock, body rock, n***a, no please, do not— (Hey, woah)

Back in August, TisaKorean and Lil Uzi Vert dropped " BodyRock, " an attempt at a viral hit that proved polarizing to fans. TisaKorean is known for his off-the-wall beats and flows, so this shouldn't have come as a surprise. Now, the two are back, this time for "BodyRock Part 2" which just so happens to be a remix. If the first one was polarizing, well, the remix will probably garner the same reception. If anything, Uzi and Tisakorean are keeping things interesting here, and you have to appreciate that. With some artists refusing to take risks, this duo revels in it, and we hope more start to take such an approach, going forward.

