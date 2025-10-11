BodyRock Part 2 - Song by TisaKorean featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Back in August, TisaKorean and Lil Uzi Vert dropped "BodyRock," an attempt at a viral hit that proved polarizing to fans. TisaKorean is known for his off-the-wall beats and flows, so this shouldn't have come as a surprise. Now, the two are back, this time for "BodyRock Part 2" which just so happens to be a remix. If the first one was polarizing, well, the remix will probably garner the same reception. If anything, Uzi and Tisakorean are keeping things interesting here, and you have to appreciate that. With some artists refusing to take risks, this duo revels in it, and we hope more start to take such an approach, going forward.
Release Date: October 10, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics From BodyRock Part 2
So many cars, I don't even bend my shoes (Yeah)
I check off the list, like, um, what you finna do?
Body rock just like I'm Mighty
I'm Body Rock Uzi, I made my own league like a movie
I'm out of my mind like a psychic
Body rock, body rock, n***a, no please, do not— (Hey, woah)